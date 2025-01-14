Eddie Howe | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe expects winger Harvey Barnes to be sidelined for “around a month” with a thigh injury suffered at the weekend.

The 27-year-old was named in the starting line-up for Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Bromley at St James’ Park but was withdrawn at half-time and now faces a spell out of action.

“Harvey will be missing for a period of time, I don’t think it’s a serious injury, but it will be enough to keep him out for a few weeks,” Howe said.

“I think we’re probably looking around a month, don’t hold me to that, but that’s sort of the early assessment.

“He’s had a scan, as I say it’s not too bad, but it will be enough to keep him out.”

Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Jacob Murphy were all absent for the Bromley clash, but Howe believes they should be ready for Wednesday’s home game against Wolves.

“We’ll have a look at them again today,” he said. “They were left out for genuine reasons.

“So, all different things, but nothing major, we hope. So, minor problems that we needed to settle down, fingers crossed they’ll be there or thereabouts.”

Howe also praised 35-year-old goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has deputised for the injured Nick Pope for the Magpies’ last eight games, for maintaining a “measured approach” amid links with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab this month.

“There’s no change,” Howe said. “I think discussions will take place. I’m not directly involved in them.

“I think Martin’s handled himself really well in this period. I think there’s been a lot of noise, but when I look at him he’s exactly the same.

“He’s kept goal really well, and I think he’s been very measured in his approach, he’s never let anything off the field affect his psychology. I think he’s been top drawer.”

Newcastle head into Wednesday’s match on an eight-game winning run in all competitions, including five straight Premier League victories.

That streak has also seen the Magpies move within touching distance of the Carabao Cup final, with a 2-0 semi-final first-leg win at Arsenal, and advance to the FA Cup fourth round.

Asked if this season has the potential to be a great one, Howe replied: “Yeah, I think this season can be. We’re fighting on all fronts really. I think it’s down to us.

“We’re coming to a key stage. Every game is potentially a pivotal moment. We want these next run of games to be pivotal moments for the good, not the bad.

“You saw after Brentford (4-2 defeat on December 7), a really good reaction to a negative moment.

“There might come that time again when we have to respond really strongly to a difficult situation so yeah, we just have to keep trying to win games, as many as we can.”