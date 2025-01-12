Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United fans have noticed a huge clue to the future of Marcus Rashford at the club as the team prepared for the FA Cup clash against Arsenal.

Speculation has been rife over Rashford’s future at the club, with the player being less frequently selected under new manager Ruben Amorim. Rashford has spoken of his openness towards a move away from Old Trafford and now it seems that there has been a huge clue in his current transfer status.

The 27-year-old missed the team’s last match against Liverpool due to illness but Amorim confirmed that he was available for selection for the Arsenal match. However, keen eyes spotted that Rashford was missing as the players departed Manchester for London on Saturday (January 12).

He has been linked with club such as Juventus, Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan. Football365 reported today (January 12) that Barcelona has made contact with Manchester United over a possible move for the forward in a deal with £35 million.

Expected starting XI - Manchester United

Amorim stated that he is not likely to tinker too much with his main starting squad for the FA Cup third round match at the Emirates, but has confirmed that goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will replace André Onana in goals after being subbed on during the 4-2 Carabao Cup loss to Tottenham. In an update, Amorim said: "I don't rotate because I want to rotate. I'm trying to find the best solutions to win the game.

“I put the guys in who are more fresh to cope with the demands of the game. The goalkeeper position is different, so it's a good question. Altay will play."

Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount remain side-lined with injuries.

Expected staring XI:

Altay Bayindir

Matthijs de Ligt

Harry Maguire

Lisandro Martinez

Noussair Mazraoui

Manuel Ugarte

Kobbie Mainoo

Diogo Dalot

Amad Diallo

Rasmus Højlund

Bruno Fernandes

Expected starting XI - Arsenal

Mikel Arteta was suffered a major blow when one of Arsenal’s star players, Bukayo Saka, was injured in the Gunners’ 6-1 league victory against Crystal Palace. The winger suffered a hamstring injury and was substituted in the 24th minute.

Saka has since underwent surgery and missed a number of games - he is also not available for the FA Cup clash. Other injured players unavailable for selection include Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Ethan Nwaneri, who had replaced Saka, also remains out after picking up a groin injury.

Neto could find himself back in the squad after being cup-tied for the Carabao Cup fixtures, but may not yet displace David Raya between the sticks for the upcoming match.

Expected starting XI

David Raya

Riccardo Calafiori

Gabriel

William Saliba

Jurrien Timber

Martin Ødegaard

Declan Rice

Mikel Merino

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Jesus

Kai Havertz

Is Arsenal vs Manchester United on TV?

The FA Cup third round match will be held at the Emirates Stadium in north London. Kick-off is at 3pm, but fans will be able to watch live on BBC One.

Coverage of the match begins at 2.35pm. You will also be able to watch live on BBC iPlayer.