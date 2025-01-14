Is the Arsenal manager the right man for the job? | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have endured a turbulent last few weeks with defeats in both the FA cup and Carabao Cup and with pressure building on Mikel Arteta, so do the board have a decision to make?

Cast your minds back to December 2019 when Mikel Arteta had just been appointed Arsenal manager.

Unai Emery had just been dismissed, leaving Arsenal in 10th place in the Premier League, 7 points off 4th spot and Champions League qualification. They found themselves stuck in the Europa League, the club was fragmented and broken and with a vociferously agitated fan base, there was little hope for the club’s future.

Upon arrival Arteta said: "We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game.

"That's been made very clear to me in my discussions with [owners] Stan and Josh Kroenke and the senior people from the club."

Back then even just competing in a serious premier league title race seemed a mere pipe dream and most Arsenal fans would have bitten your hand off for 4th place but fast forward to now and some Gooners seem discontent with being in 2nd.

Arsenal have finished as runners-up in the last two seasons, falling just short in closely contested title races against Manchester City.

But with discontent in the fanbase growing do serious questions need to be asked?

One thing that cannot be denied is that Mikel Arteta has thoroughly improved this Arsenal side.

Last season, despite ultimately falling short, Arsenal amassed a points total of 89, the Gunners’ second best total in Premier League history, only 2nd to their ‘Invincibles’ season in 2003/4 who got to 90 - a side widely regarded as one of the best team to have ever graced England’s top flight.

That points total would have almost certainly won Arsenal the league in other seasons, they were just up against a relentless Man City side who secured their fourth league title in a row.

Arsenal’s defence and ‘soft underbelly’ used to be a subject of ridicule in the media but Mikel Arteta managed to transform the north London side into arguably the best defensive unit in world football.

With William Saliba and Gabriel at the heart of the defence, Arsenal boasted the best defensive record in the Premier League last season, conceding only 29 goals throughout the campaign.

Young players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard have flourished under Arteta’s guidance, becoming central figures in the team’s success with the latter being named Arsenal captain by the Spaniard.

And whilst Arsenal certainly haven’t been at their fluid best this season, they have been one of the most exciting and dynamic teams in world football in recent years. Their attacking style, characterized by high pressing, quick transitions, and intricate play has simply been a joy to watch in recent years.

But it isn't just on the pitch where Arteta has improved Arsenal, in fact he has probably had an even bigger impact away from the field, revamping the club’s structure and culture whilst unifying a fractured fanbase.

When he was appointed, the Spaniard was affirmative that the club’s ‘culture’ was the first thing he aimed to change, instituting a culture of “non-negotiables” — a set of standards and principles that each player must follow at the club.

This has seen star players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club after disciplinary troubles.

These principles helped unite the club from top to bottom, forming the foundation on which Arsenal could strengthen their performances and strive for sustained success.

It is undeniable that Arsenal have experienced turbulence this season but it is easy to forget that they are still 2nd in the League and are set to advance to the next round of the Champions League.

And whilst only a fraction of the fanbase are calling for the sacking of Arteta, it would surely be a mistake for the Arsenal board to listen to these calls in earnest.