Manchester United are expected to face a late January battle to retain the services of skillful winger Alejandro Garnacho in the final weeks of the window.

Serie A pacesetters Napoli, who are flying high under former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, have made Garnacho their dream target this month as they come to terms with the departure of fan favourite Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his £59m move to Paris Saint Germain.

Reports in Italy claim Napoli will do everything they can to try and bring the Argentinian to Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and understand that Gli Azzurri have already had one bid of £40m turned down with a fresh offers in the pipeline.

Napoli's initial offer was believed to be around £40m and their latest offer is reported to be around £46m as they continue to test Manchester United’s resolve.

However, Manchester United, caught in the grip of Financial Fair Play challenges, want to capitalise as much as possible on the sale of an academy product which would be a net profit on the balance sheet.

Manchester World understands the Red Devils would only sell if they receive an offer in excess of £60m for the Argentine, who appeared as a second half substitute during last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Brighton.

Will Alejandro Garnacho leave Manchester United this month?

Alejandro Garnacho, like Marcus Rashford, faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, in a transfer window which has so far been centered around departures rather than new arrivals.

However, unlike Rashford, Garnacho has remained in and around the first team squad, despite struggling to command a starting spot.

Garnacho burst onto the scene two years ago, and at 20-years-of-age is still seen as a player with a high ceiling in terms of his overall potential.

Reports from Italy claim Garnacho has accepted contract terms from Napoli which at this moment leave the decision very much in Manchester United and Ruben Amorim’s hands as he faces a key dilemma on whether to keep hold of a young prospect or use the funds to help reshape the team in his image after describing the group as the worst in the club’s history.

Arsenal plot monster move for Brazil forward

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal are currently navigating their way through an avalanche of injury problems which have contributed to a run of just one win in their last five competitive matches, leaving Liverpool completely in the driving seat in this year’s title race.

Gabriel Jesus (ACL) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, while star performer Bukayo Saka is out until at least mid-March.

Mikel Arteta claims the club are open to do business in the next few days and reports from Fabrizio Romano describe a potential move for Matheus Cunha as ‘one to watch’.

Cunha has been Wolves’ standout player with 10 goals and four assists, despite the team sitting 17th in the league table. Earlier this month, manager Vitor Pereira claimed he would not allow the Brazilian to leave in January while adding that talks over a new contract were ongoing.

However, after the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea, the Portuguese coach was left infuriated with Cunha as he stormed down the tunnel without interacting with any of the travelling supporters that came to watch Wolves in action.

A frustrated Pereira told reporters after the contest: "He can be frustrated as he wants to win, but everyone in the dressing room wants to win.

"I don't like this body language. I want someone, as a captain, trying to help the team - running, suffering and fighting all together. But this is something I can understand. Next time, I won't understand."

When discussing Cunha’s decision to walk down the tunnel without greeting supporters, he added: "This is something I cannot understand.

"Again, it is the frustration - which I understand - but we need to be together. Together we can fix the problems and stay in the Premier League.

"If we start complaining about this and that, this is not the way. He is committed to Wolves but when you keep hearing about other clubs, then it is human [to be distracted].

"But he needs to put his mind on his targets and increase his level after injury and help his team again with his quality. The team needs him with good energy and not with frustration. He must slow down and put his mind in the right way."

Cunha joined Wolves for £44m in 2023, but according to reporter Ben Jacobs now commands a price tag of around £80m.