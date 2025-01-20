Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A six-time Premier League winner is preparing himself for a new challenge

Italian heavyweights AC Milan have opted to prioritise a move for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker instead of signing wantaway Manchester United frontman Marcus Rashford.

Fabrizio Romano claims that while Rashford was once of interest to the 19-time champions, a deal for Walker is viewed as more appealing to new manager Sergio Conceicao at this time as he aims to turn the club’s fortunes around after a slow start under his predecessor Paulo Fonseca.

Rashford, who is Manchester United’s eighth highest scorer in the Premier League era, revealed last month that he felt it was time to move onto pastures new after a 20-year association with the Red Devils.

Since making those comments, he has been frozen out of the squad entirely by Ruben Amorim and hasn’t played at all in any of the team’s last seven league matches, in a situation reminiscent of that of Jadon Sancho last season.

"For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Said Rashford.

"When I leave it's going to be 'no hard feelings'. If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me."

Marcus Rashford to AC Milan called off

Fabrizio Romano understands that AC Milan are no longer interested in Marcus Rashford but says they are edging closer to the signing of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker.

Walker expressed a sudden desire to leave Manchester City this month and is actively seeking a new challenge after eight incredible years at the Etihad.

Romano explains a key Serie A rule prevented the San Siro giants for pursuing both England stars in the same window, he said: “AC Milan decided to sign Kyle Walker from Manchester City. They are completing that agreement. And so it means that they can only sign one English player per season. And in this case it's going to be Walker, not Rashford.”

The Italian goes on to claim that two European giants are still keeping tabs on Rashford: “Two clubs remain in the race at the moment. One is Borussia Dortmund. They need wingers on the market. But also Barcelona.

“Barcelona have an interest in Marcus Rashford. But it really depends on what happens with Ansu Fati exit. But more contacts are expected for Barcelona and for Borussia Dortmund in the next days to understand the loan deal conditions for Marcus Rashford.”