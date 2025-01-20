Ben Brereton Diaz is having a second loan spell at Sheffield United.

An attacker who used to play for Sheffield United says he is “buzzing” to be back at the club.

Ben Brereton Diaz has returned to Bramball Lane for a second loan spell, with an option for a permanent move in the summer.

Chile striker Brereton Diaz, 25, started his career at Nottingham Forest and played for Blackburn and Villareal before joining the Blades on loan from the LaLiga club in January 2024, scoring six goals in 14 starts for United. He joined Southampton last summer on a permanent deal and made 13 appearances without scoring for the struggling Saints this season.

Southampton currently sit 20th in the Premier League table, with six points and just one win all season.

In a statement on the Sheffield United website, Brereton Diaz said: “I’m absolutely buzzing, it is a club I’ve been at before and really enjoyed and I obviously know the staff and the players that are still here.

“For me personally, with a young family back in Southampton I didn’t want to go somewhere else unfamiliar, but most importantly I know what the gaffer and his staff are about and I’ve been delighted to see the team doing so well this season, for me it was a no-brainer to come back.

“Coming back to Sheffield United this time I know I will enjoy it more than the first time, the lads have done unbelievably well and I’m just here to hopefully help the team achieve the goal of promotion.”