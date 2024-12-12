Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to the cousin of professional footballer Rhian Brewster, who died during a match.

Teenager Kaylen Dennis, played for Walthamstow Football Club’s under-23 team but sadly died in a game on Wednesday, December 11. The non-league side and his family have been rocked by his sudden passing.

After scoring for Sheffield United, Brewster dedicated his goal to his late younger cousin, pointing to the sky after finding the back of the net.

In a statement, Wathamstow FC said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing away of one of our under-23 players, Kaylen Dennis during a game. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates and everyone that knew him.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffild after Sheffield United’s 1-0 win against Millwall, Brewster said: “I want to dedicate that goal to my younger cousin. He passed away earlier today before the game, so that's one for him and the family. It was a very tough time [for our family], but I played for him today, and I was very happy to come away with a goal, and that's for him.”

A statement from Walthamstow’s reserve team added: “Words cannot describe how we feel about this news today. A kid with the brightest future, beyond being a talented young footballer, he was a blessed young man.

“Our football family will gather around his family during this difficult time. Rest in perfect peace Kaylen Dennis.”