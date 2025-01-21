Sheffield United are looking to make moves in the January transfer window.

A footballer who earned the respect of legends like Carlo Ancelotti and Frank Lampard looks to be heading to the Championship.

According to reports, Hertha BSC footballer Jonjoe Kenny will be a Sheffield United player by the time the January transfer window closes. Kenny, 27, joined the German side on a free transfer in 2022.

Having previously played for both Everton and Celtic, Kenny was a regular starter under both Lampard and Ancelotti, playing 69 games for Everton after 64 under-21 appearances. The right-back is out of contract at the end of the season though, paving the way for a move back to England.

The Star has reported that a verbal agreement has been reached between Kenny and Sheffield United executives, who met the player earlier this month to discuss a potential move. He could join on a free in the summer, but with the Blades keen to strengthen for the second half of their Championship campaign, they might need to dig into their pockets to make a move happen sooner.

Jonjoe Kenny is out of contract at Hertha Berlin in the summer. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Football writer Danny Hall wrote: “Chris Wilder had idenfied right-back as a priority area this window, with Alfie Gilchrist playing his part in a remarkable defensive effort this season but lacking some of the attacking thrust offered by young rival Femi Seriki.

“Seriki is still learning his trade, however, and Kenny’s arrival may just offer the Blades the best of both worlds in that department, freeing up Gilchrist as cover and competition for Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson in the middle.”