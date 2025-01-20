Newcastle United defender asked to 'hit the ground running' as he makes Bolton Wanderers switch
Republic of Ireland international Alex Murphy, 20, has joined Bolton Wanderers on a six-month loan.
Murphy has made just two appearances for the Premier League side, and with regular minutes almost certainly off the cards, he is moving to the League One side in hopes of breaking into the starting XI.
Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, assistant manager Stephen Cairney laid out his demands for his new loanee.
Cairney said: “We've been chasing him since preseason and we tried to get him in then but we couldn't do it at that point.
“He brings competition to that left side. He's a good young player and highly thought of at Newcastle, so hopefully he can come in and hit the ground running.
“We want competition and players to perform and keep their place and he adds strength to the group.”
