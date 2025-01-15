Newcastle manager makes judgement call on two players amid MLS and Saudi Pro League interest
Over the past couple of weeks, players on the fringes of the Newcastle United squad have been connected with transfers away from the club. This comes in large part to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) - which mean teams typically have to sell players before buying any others.
With Howe keen to make some signings after a “frustrating” summer transfer window, where the likes of defender Marc Guehi eluded the Magpies boss, it appears some players will have to step aside.
Paraguayan attacker Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move away, and there have been varying rumours about goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The Slovakian was rumoured to be heading for the Saudi Pro League, but other outlets suggest he is in talks for a new contract at Newcastle.
For Almiron, it’s thought he could be heading to the MLS, with Charlotte FC interested in securing his signature. For Dubravka, it is Al-Shabab who want him, but the Shields Gazette has reported that Newcastle has blocked a move for the 36-year-old.
Howe said: “No, there's no change [with Dubravka], I think discussions will take place. I'm not directly involved in them.
“I think Martin's handled himself really well in this period, I think there's been a lot of noise, but when I look at him he's exactly the same. I think he's got the experience now in his career to be able to handle these moments, maybe as a younger player would have found it much more challenging.”
“There's no situation [with Almiron], he's here every day - he's fighting for his place in the team, there's no change.
“He's an important part of the squad.”
