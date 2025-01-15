Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Eddie Howe has spoken out about rumours linking two players with moves away from St James’ Park.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past couple of weeks, players on the fringes of the Newcastle United squad have been connected with transfers away from the club. This comes in large part to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) - which mean teams typically have to sell players before buying any others.

With Howe keen to make some signings after a “frustrating” summer transfer window, where the likes of defender Marc Guehi eluded the Magpies boss, it appears some players will have to step aside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paraguayan attacker Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move away, and there have been varying rumours about goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The Slovakian was rumoured to be heading for the Saudi Pro League, but other outlets suggest he is in talks for a new contract at Newcastle.

Miguel Almiron is reportedly a January target for MLS side Charlotte FC. | Getty Images

For Almiron, it’s thought he could be heading to the MLS, with Charlotte FC interested in securing his signature. For Dubravka, it is Al-Shabab who want him, but the Shields Gazette has reported that Newcastle has blocked a move for the 36-year-old.

Howe said: “No, there's no change [with Dubravka], I think discussions will take place. I'm not directly involved in them.

“I think Martin's handled himself really well in this period, I think there's been a lot of noise, but when I look at him he's exactly the same. I think he's got the experience now in his career to be able to handle these moments, maybe as a younger player would have found it much more challenging.”

“There's no situation [with Almiron], he's here every day - he's fighting for his place in the team, there's no change.

“He's an important part of the squad.”