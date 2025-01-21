Everton and England star could be "replaced" by £20m talent wanted by Newcastle United
Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has been something of a revelation this season, with the 22-year-old keeping a staggering 17 clean sheets so far this season. Last Friday (January 17) he also saved two penalties against Sunderland to help his side towards a 0-0 draw.
His performances have caught the eyes of those high up the football food chain, with the former Manchester City youngster tipped for a future place in the England squad. In fact, members of Thomas Tuchel’s England coaching staff were watching the Sunderland game last week.
Last summer, Newcastle United made a £16m bid for the young goalkeeper, which was rejected by Burnley. It’s thought the Clarets were holding out for £20m, but given Trafford’s performances this season they could well ask for a lot more.
Burnley head coach Scott Parker, who previously played for Newcastle, Bournemouth and Fulham, reckons Trafford can make it all the way to the top. When asked about his international prospects, Parker said: “I think in terms of what you see in there, this is a boy with absolutely humongous potential.
“I still think there's so much more to come from him. I have seen a real development in his maturity and his understanding of the game, understanding when to play, when not to play and mixing up of his game.
“I don't think there's a better goalkeeper in and around this division in terms of keeping the ball out of his net as well.”
Were Trafford to earn Tuchel’s approval, he could end up replacing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as England’s number one. Pickford has 73 caps for the Three Lions, having made his debut back in 2017.
