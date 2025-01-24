Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The One Direction singer died in October 2023 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Liam Payne has been honoured with a special plaque in memory of the One Direction singer. Clevedon Pier has unveiled a plaque in memory of the late singer, which holds a special link to One Direction. The Clevedon Pier is where One Direction members Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Liam filmed their music video to You & In 2014.

The official X account of Clevedon Pier shared an image of the plaque which reads:” Remembering Liam Payne – One Direction. 29.08.1993 – 16.10.2024. If you're lost just look for me, you'll find me in the region of the summer stars," taken from the bands song, Walking in the Wind.”

Clevedon Pier is a seaside pier in the town of Clevedon, Somerset. Alongside the caption which read: “We are pleased to share that there is now a plaque in memory of Liam Payne on Clevedon Pier. The beautiful plaque is inscribed with lyrics from one of Liam's favourite songs. @onedirection recorded their award winning video You & I on #ClevedonPier.”

One Direction recently re-released their 2013 movie ‘This is Us’ in Odeon cinemas across the UK for one night only. The band donated all the ticket sales to mental health charities MIND, SAMH and AWARE NI.

Liam Payne died on October 16 after falling from the third floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to a toxicology report, the singer had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body.

