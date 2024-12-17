The One Direction singer died on October 16 after falling from the CasaSur Hotel balcony in Argentina.

A tourist who was staying at the CasaSur Hotel when Liam Payne fell to his death has broke his silence in a new TV documentary.

Speaking for the first time in an interview for the new documentary ‘TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?’ - which aired in the US on Monday December 16 - Bret Watson said: “We happened to be looking out of the window of our hotel at the pool area to show her [the wedding planner] the view from the hotel.

“We saw Liam fall... and so we immediately rushed out on the balcony to see what it was and when we looked down we could see that it was Liam laying on the ground. He explained that he believed the singer died immediately.

Bret Watson added: “The wedding planner and I looked at each other like 'oh my God, this is real, this actually happened'.”

Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16 aged 31. According to The Mirror a report from the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office determined that traces of "alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants" were found in Liam's system.

Officials also ruled out suicide, explaining that "in the state he was in, he did not know what he was doing and could not understand it". Despite the ongoing investigation into Liam Payne’s death the TMZ documentary also featured police documents as well as the three suspects that were arrested also talk on camera.

Fans have slammed the documentary for being “invasive” and “gross.” Taking to social media one fan wrote: “I can imagine how mad, disappointed, furious and angry Liam Payne's family and his former bandmates feel.” Another commented: “This is so gross. the case is not even closed.”

Can you watch the TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame? in the UK?

The controversial documentary aired in the US on Fox4 on Monday December 16 and is now available to watch on Hulu from Tuesday December 17.

