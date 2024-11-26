Liam Payne sadly died on October 16 in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

The One Direction singer's funeral took place on Wednesday November 20 at a private funeral held in Buckinghamshire. Liam Payne tragically died aged 31 after falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. But now new details of his final hour have emerged.

According to TMZ, sources claim Liam had a repeated aversion to being confined in hotel rooms. The 1D star had used a balcony in an attempt to escape before. The Mirror reported on the day Liam died CCTV footage showed him to be visibly intoxicated and causing a disturbance in the lobby before staff intervened. Witnesses claimed he resisted, telling staff he did not want to stay in his room.

The last image of the singer being carried through the lobby of the Buenos Aires hotel to his room just minutes before he died were recently published in The Daily Mail. Liam Payne’s cause of death was reportedly due to “injuries sustained from falling.” However, these latest revelations raise questions on whether or not the actions of others led to his death.

Why was Liam Payne left alone in Argentina?

Liam Payne was holidaying in Argentina with girlfriend Kate Cassidy. The influencer reportedly left after giving him an ultimatum ‘her or drugs’. She flew back to Miami while the singer extended his holiday.

Why did Liam Payne’s ‘manager’ leave him?

Businessman Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores - who was a close friend of Liam but not his manager - reportedly visited Liam at the hotel on the day of his death three times. According to reports, he was one of the three people charged in connection with the singers death but denies any involvement.

Where was Liam Payne’s bodyguard?

It is not known why Liam’s bodyguard Paul Higgins did not go with him to Argentina. He did fly out with Liam’s father Geoff Payne to bring his body home. A spokesperson for Liam's family since said Mr Higgins is "grieving and coming to terms with everything" himself.

