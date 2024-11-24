Zayn Malik pays tribute to One Direction bandmate Liam Payne as tour gets underway at Leeds O2 Arena
Former One Direction star Zayn Malik paid tribute to former bandmate Liam Payne during the first show of his solo tour. Malik's Stairway To The Sky tour got underway at Leeds’ O2 Academy on Saturday - having been rescheduled due to Payne’s funeral on Wednesday, which he attended alongside fellow One Direction colleagues Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.
Payne, 31, passed away in October after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
And a screen at Malik's show paid tribute to the star, with a large blue background carrying the message, “Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro”, with a pink heart.
Malik, 31, postponed the US leg of the tour after Payne's death, and rescheduled performances in Edinburgh, planned for November 20 and 21, due to “unforeseen circumstances”. After Payne's death was confirmed, Malik said he “never got to thank” his fellow bandmate for supporting him through some of the “most difficult” times in his life.
“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly," he said. “I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.
“There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”
Malik left One Direction in 2015 before the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2016, with the members all going on to pursue their own solo careers.
An investigation has been launched into Payne's death by prosecutors in Argentina, with three people charged in connection with the incident.
