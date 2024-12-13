Liam Payne leaked texts reveal details of the singer’s final hours before tragic death in Argentina
Liam died on October 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Text messages reportedly from Liam to an escort have surfaced. It was reported that the One Direction singer allegedly offered her $5,000 (£3,900) to "party” with the escort and her friend.
According to The Mirror an Argentine journalist Mauro Szeta shared messages on his website VíaSzeta, which appear to show a southeastern Florida phone number sending WhatsApp texts to an escort.
The text, that was reportedly from Liam Payne, read: “I have all day... I'd gift you $5,000... US dollars,' the message reads. "You come to my hotel, we party, just me and u." The woman’s profile picture also featured a friend to which he added: “Who's your friend, do you want to bring her?”
The escort replied: “Let's go Noe (sic) until 7pm, 5000 USD both, it's the whole day the two of us together.” The individual sending the messages, allegedly Payne, responded: "Ok fine, but bank transfer."
It was also reported that Liam Payne allegedly contacted hotel staff "constantly," requesting alcohol and inquiring about where to obtain cocaine shortly before his death.
Esteban Grassi, the chief receptionist who made a 999 call requesting urgent medical assistance claims hat the former One Direction singer asked for $300 and alcohol when they went up to his room.
Liam died after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel. His family held a private funeral in Buckinghamshire in November. The investigation into his death is still ongoing.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.