Liam Payne leaked texts reveal details of the singer’s final hours before tragic death in Argentina

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

13th Dec 2024, 10:42am

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New text messages have emerged in Argentina that shed light on One Direction singer Liam Payne’s final hours.

Liam died on October 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Text messages reportedly from Liam to an escort have surfaced. It was reported that the One Direction singer allegedly offered her $5,000 (£3,900) to "party” with the escort and her friend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to The Mirror an Argentine journalist Mauro Szeta shared messages on his website VíaSzeta, which appear to show a southeastern Florida phone number sending WhatsApp texts to an escort.

The text, that was reportedly from Liam Payne, read: “I have all day... I'd gift you $5,000... US dollars,' the message reads. "You come to my hotel, we party, just me and u." The woman’s profile picture also featured a friend to which he added: “Who's your friend, do you want to bring her?”

The escort replied: “Let's go Noe (sic) until 7pm, 5000 USD both, it's the whole day the two of us together.” The individual sending the messages, allegedly Payne, responded: "Ok fine, but bank transfer."

It was also reported that Liam Payne allegedly contacted hotel staff "constantly," requesting alcohol and inquiring about where to obtain cocaine shortly before his death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Esteban Grassi, the chief receptionist who made a 999 call requesting urgent medical assistance claims hat the former One Direction singer asked for $300 and alcohol when they went up to his room.

Liam died after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel. His family held a private funeral in Buckinghamshire in November. The investigation into his death is still ongoing.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Related topics:Liam PayneOne DirectionCelebrities

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice