Police in Argentina are investigating two more hotel staff in connection with Liam Payne’s death.

A hotel worker who was filmed on CCTV carrying Liam Payne to his room just minutes before his death is now being investigated by police. The suspect has been named locally as chief receptionist Esteban Grassi, who made a 999 call requesting urgent medical assistance for Liam before he plunged to his death from his third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires.

The photo, first revealed by the Daily Mail, sparked concerns about the behaviour of hotel staff and their decision not to leave the singer in the lobby while they waited for help to arrive. Another hotel worker, named as head of security Gilda Martin, is also now being investigated, according to respected Argentinian news website Infobae.

It said investigating judge Laura Bruniard, who is leading the probe, had told the two men to designate a defence lawyer so she could formally question them under oath. The date for their first interrogation, expected to take place via Zoom, is said to have been scheduled for next week between December 17 and 19.

Public prosecutors have yet to make any official comment but are expected to do so in the coming days. Infobae did not say what criminal charges the hotel workers could eventually face if the judge concludes there is enough evidence to formally accuse them of wrongdoing at a later date in her probe.

The reports about the naming of new suspects came as the three people already under formal investigation were summoned for questioning. They have been identified locally as Liam's close friend Rogelio 'Roger' Nores, former hotel worker Ezequiel David Pereyra, and Braian Nahuel Paiz.

Liam's dad Geoff flew to Argentina two days after his son died and returned to the UK on November 7 with his body to help finalise funeral arrangements. His former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were among mourners at his funeral on November 20.