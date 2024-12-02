Former One Direction singer, Liam Payne, died after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The One Direction singer’s Rolex watch was noticed missing soon after his death. Liam Payne was seen wearing the Rolex - which is estimated to be worth over £30,000 - on the day that he died but it was not on his body after his tragic fall.

The singer died on October 16 after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His body was laid to rest in a private funeral held in Buckinghamshire last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Argentinian news website Infobae, the expensive watch reportedly vanished after an escort he spent time with before his death went back up to his hotel room. The woman claimed to have forgotten her makeup and was allowed back into the third-floor room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires to retrieve it. This is where the website states: “There Payne's Rolex watch disappeared.”

However, Infobae reported, the two escorts later told prosecutors that Liam Payne had kneeled in front of them and said, "I love you, I love you". He is even said to have 'promised them' his Rolex watch. But the singer reportedly failed to hand over more cash in the room, or later in the lobby.

Liam Payne’s friend and former ‘manager’ Roger Nores is then said to have arrived and attempted to resolve the situation and sadly forty minutes later Liam tragically fell to his death.

A detective involved in the case said: “We know, from images that were analysed, that Payne was wearing a Rolex on the day of his death. He was wearing it on one of his hands and he had it for at least two to three hours before he (died).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that the women despite being treated as witnesses and not suspects have hired a lawyer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now