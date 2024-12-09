Kate Cassidy was in a two year relationship with Liam Payne at the time of his death.

The social media star returned to TikTok for the first time since Liam Payne died on October 16. Kate Cassidy, 25, shared an emotional video montage of the couple as she paid tribute to the late singer on Sunday (December 8).

The One Direction singer tragically died after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel balcony on October 16. Liam Payne’s funeral was held in Buckinghamshire last month with all 1D singers and his ex Chery Tweedy attending the private event.

Kate Cassidy shared the video with her 1.2 million followers. In a minute-and-a-half TikTok post, she compiled clips of them to the song ‘Fade Into You’ by Mazzy Star and wrote the caption: “I love you”.

Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne started dating in October 2022 and made their red carpet debut at the Fashion Awards later that year.

The social media star returned to their home in Miami days before days before the singers tragic death in Buenos Aires. The couple had travelled to Argentina together on holiday to support his former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert.

According to PageSix Kate Cassidy is back living in the US a source told the publication: “She makes money through social media partnerships. She won’t be living the same lifestyle she was living with Liam, but she’s going to be OK.”

This comes after it was reported that Liam Payne was paying the social media $35,000 a month for expenses and lavish lifestyle. Sources told Page Six that the singer was giving Kate $10,000 a month for living expenses and also allowed her to use his credit card for clothing and other expenses around $25,000 a month.

