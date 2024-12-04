Ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik cancelled his latest show following concerns for his voice.

The Pillow Talk singer had been due to perform at Newcastle’s City Hall on Tuesday, December 3 but took to Instagram to announce that the show had been pulled. Zayn told his fans: “I’m so sorry to do this but my voice just isn’t there at all tonight and without it there’s no show.”

He added: “I’m truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice... I held onto hope until the very last moment.”

Zayn Malik cancelled his Newcastle show amid concerns for his voice. | Getty Images for ABA

Zayn, 31, announced his first UK solo tour earlier this year, with dates quickly selling out. However, he was forced to postpose the beginning of the tour following the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne at the age of 31.

The show had been due to begin in Edinburgh, with Zayn set to play two shows at the O2 Academy in the Scottish capital on the 20th and 21st November. However, those shows were rescheduled to 8th and 9th December. He is also set to play Manchester's O2 Apollo on Wednesday night (December 4).

Has Zayn cancelled his Manchester and Edinburgh shows?

As of yet, the Manchester and Edinburgh shows are going ahead as scheduled. In his statement on Instagram, Zayn added: “I’m hopeful with some rest I’ll be back on stage tomorrow [December 4].”

What did Zayn say about Liam Payne in Wolverhampton?

The death of Liam has been weighing on the singer as he resumed his tour. The ‘Stairway To The Sky’ tour visited Payne’s hometown of Wolverhampton on Saturday night (November 30), with Zayn taking time to specifically pay tribute to him on stage.

He told the crowd: “I’ve been doing something, at the end of the show, every night, and it’s been dedicated to my brother Liam Payne. Rest in peace. I hope you’re seeing this, we’re in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton, this is for you, Liam.”

Zayn Malik pays tribute to former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne at Leeds show. | Instagram / @chanavarromartin

The singer also displayed a message which read ‘Liam Payne 1993-2024 Love you bro’ on the screen ahead of his opening show in Leeds. Zayn and Liam were group with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan to form boyband One Direction on the seventh series of The X Factor, going on to become one of the world’s highest selling boybands of all time.

Zayn, Harry, Louis and Niall were all in attendance for Liam’s funeral, which took place in Amersham, Buckinghamshire on Wednesday, November 20.