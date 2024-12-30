Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five people have been charged in connection with the death of One Direction star Liam Payne, according to local media in Argentina.

Payne, 31, fell to his death from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16. Argentinian news outlet Infobae has now reported that five people have been charged in connection with the singer’s death.

This reportedly includes Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores, a friend of Payne’s who previously said that he had left him around an hour before he fell to his death, who is said to have been charged with negligent homicide. Waiter Braian Paiz has reportedly been charged with supplying narcotics to Payne before his death, as has hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra.

CasaSur Palermo managers Gilda Martín and Esteban Grassi have reportedly been charged with manslaughter. All five have been summoned to appear in court, while two of the suspects, Paiz and Pereyra, have been remanded in custody for 5 million pesos (£195,000).

Hotel staff are said to have made a phone call to police shortly prior to Payne’s death, stating that he had been acting aggressively towards staff and they suspected him to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Chief receptionist Grassi added that the singer “insistently” called down to reception to ask for alcohol, while also allegedly insulting a staff member who told him they could not help with his request for cocaine.

Paiz previously admitted to using drugs including cocaine with the singer. Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office revealed in a report released last month that Payne had traces of “alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants” in his body at the time of his death.

The report added that the former boyband member "did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself in the fall, so that, for the moment, it can be inferred that he may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness", saying: "For the prosecution, this situation would also rule out the possibility of a conscious or voluntary act on the part of the victim since, in the state he was in, he did not know what he was doing and could not understand it."