Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy's five-word statement about Argentina following 'drugs ultimatum'

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of the late One Direction star Liam Payne, has shared an emotional Christmas message about ‘sadness and grief’.

Payne died on October 16, 2024, when he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 31-year-old singer sustained multiple traumas and haemorrhages, with reports indicating he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time. Payne’s funeral was held in Buckinghamshire last month and attended by all former One Direction members.

She wrote: "As the holidays are here, I realize it is a time for happiness and joy but it is also a time of sadness and grief for so many. Be gentle with those around you this time of year, as the holidays can feel different for everyone.

She added: “Sending all my love to those carrying grief this holiday. I hope the season brings you comfort and peace. Wishing everyone a love-filled and healthy holiday season this year."

Cassidy returned to TikTok recently, sharing a video with her 1.2 million followers. In a minute-and-a-half TikTok post, she compiled clips of them to the song ‘Fade Into You’ by Mazzy Star and wrote the caption: “I love you”. The couple started dating in October 2022 and made their red carpet debut at the Fashion Awards later that year.

The social media star returned to their home in Miami days before days before the singers tragic death in Buenos Aires. The couple had travelled to Argentina together on holiday to support his former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert.

According to PageSix, Cassidy is back living in the US a source told the publication: “She makes money through social media partnerships. She won’t be living the same lifestyle she was living with Liam, but she’s going to be OK.”

This comes after it was reported that Payne was paying the social media $35,000 a month for expenses and lavish lifestyle. Sources told Page Six that the singer was giving Cassidy $10,000 a month for living expenses and also allowed her to use his credit card for clothing and other expenses around $25,000 a month.