Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, was allegedly resuscitated multiple times in the year before his tragic death.

The allegation was made by his friend Roger Nores, who detailed the singer’s alleged battle with substance abuse in court filings obtained by Page Six. He claimed Payne was voluntarily in and out of rehab for nearly 12 months before his death.

Payne, 31, fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at Casa Sur Palermo in Buenos Aires on October 16, with reports indicating the suite was littered with drug paraphernalia.

He said in the papers: “I was a friend who loved him very much, who helped him selflessly in everything I could, who spent my own money to help him, and even then it was not enough. “I do not consider that I deserve the accusation that is being levelled at me.”

Nores has been accused of abandoning Liam before his fatal fall and he detailed the late singer’s alleged addiction issues after a judge called for him to be questioned as part of the investigation.

The document in which he makes the claims is not a deposition, and Nores used it to defend himself against changes that could land him up to 15 years behind bars. He added in the papers Liam’s alleged rehab stints were “not successful” – and he claimed the performer had tried heroin.

Nores alleged in September 2023 the former One Direction member “suffered from a severe intoxication that left him close to death”. He added the incident took place in Milan and left Liam hospitalised for days.

He also claimed Liam was hospitalised in London two more times and had to be resuscitated due to “high levels of intoxication”.