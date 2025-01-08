Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The singer died in October after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Liam Payne's medical cause of death has been confirmed as "polytrauma". The former One Direction singer died in October 2024 aged 31 after falling from a third floor balcony at the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A UK inquest opening has confirmed he died from "polytrauma", which is a medical term used for a person suffering multiple traumatic injuries to their body and organ systems. The hearing - which Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court said took place on December 17 - was told it could take "some time" to determine how Payne came to fall from the balcony.

During the hearing, Senior Coroner Crispin Butler said: "Whilst there are ongoing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances of Liam’s death, over which I have no legal jurisdiction, it is anticipated that procuring the relevant information to address particularly how Liam came by his death may take some time through the formal channel of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office."

The inquest has been adjourned until November 6, when a pre-inquest review will take place. It's reported that Payne's family "finally feel that justice is possible "after five people were charged over his death. A friend of the family told The Sun newspaper: "It’s been a very difficult Christmas for them but they now just want justice for their son. Finally, after a horrific couple of months, there is a feeling like this could be possible.”

Liam’s manager – as well as the manager of the Casa Sur Hotel and its head of reception have been charged with negligent homicide and face up to five years in prison if convicted. A hotel employee and a local waiter have been charged with supplying drugs, and could be jailed for 15 years.

Judge Laura Bruniard said Liam fell to his death after trying to climb over his balcony. She added that he should have been held in safety instead of being put at risk by being taken to his room after he binged on booze and “various” other substances.

Court documents showed the judge said just before 5pm on the day he died Liam was clearly “unable to look after himself” and had “clearly fainted” in the hotel lobby. The singer was then “dragged” to his room by the receptionist and two others, which the manager allowed to happen “at least by omission”.

Judge Bruniard added Liam’s “altered” consciousness and access to a balcony from his hotel room meant the “proper thing to do” would have been to “leave him in a safe place and with company until a doctor arrived”.

