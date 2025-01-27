Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The comedian opened up about a recent procedure that left him worrying for his eyesight.

Alan Carr has revealed the terrifying health scare following a hospital procedure on his eyes. The comedian, 48, opened up about the procedure that led to his eyeball being drained.

Speaking on his ‘Life’s a Beach’ podcast Alan Carr told fellow comedian Grace Campbell: "I've got astigmatism - I kept telling people I had stigmata, like the wounds of Christ. Get over yourself, Alan.

“I had a bit of a health scare. I went to Moorfields [Eye Hospital, London]. I've got something wrong with my eyes - quite a bit of pressure. I hate the glaucoma thing, when they squirt the air in your eyes. I had something wrong with my eyes in the cornea. I was so worried.”

The Chattyman described the horrifying ordeal: “He had to basically choke me because this air going into my eye was too much. At Moorfields they anaesthetised my eyeball, and then the spike came in on to the lens to see if it worked.

“They said: 'Just relax Alan, and just concentrate on the spike going into your eye.' I'm like excuse me? What? Oh good, the spike is coming closer. Relax! It was so surreal. Losing my sight is my worst thing, and I can feel it getting worse. My eyeballs need draining - they've got too much pressure.”

Alan Carr’s new series with bestie Amanda Holden ‘Amanda and Alan's Spanish Job’ aired on BBC One on Friday, January 24. The new series sees the comedy duo renovate a run-down property in Andalusia into a B&B. The show supports Children in Need and Comic Relief.

