For fans of The Traitors who can't wait for their next fix, here’s everything we know about the next time we’ll see Claudia and the Traitors castle

As million prepare to sit down and watch the finale episode of series three of The Traitors, many will be wondering when they will be able to get their next fix of the show. Luckily for fans, there won’t be long to wait for the next Traitors’ roundtable, with new trips to the Scottish Highlands in the pipeline.

Is The Traitors returning for series four?

The Traitors is set to return next year for another series at the famous castle. Casting will be happening in the coming months, with applications now open.

Filming normally takes place in summer. Going by this timeline, The Traitors series four is likely to air in early 2026, with previous series premiering in January.

Will The Traitors return for a fourth series? | BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

How to apply for The Traitors series four

Applications to take part in series four of The Traitors are open now. You can find out more information on how to apply here.

If you fancy yourself as the next deceitful traitor or a probing Faithful, you don’t have long to get your form in. The deadline to apply is February 9.

When is Celebrity Traitors out?

Currently, the BBC has not released any information about when we can expect to see the highly-anticipated celebrity version of The Traitors. What we do know is that filming for the Celebrity Traitors is set to take place in 2025.

However, it remains to be seen whether we will catch a glimpse of the celebrities in the famous castle before series four hits our screens.

Who will be on Celebrity Traitors?

The BBC has kept mum so far about almost all of the details around the Celebrity Traitors, including the line-up. However this hasn’t stopped fans from putting together there dream lists, with rumours of some of your favourite stars taking part.

A source previously told The Sun that Sir Stephen Fry was at the top of Claudia’s list for the cast, saying: “Stephen is a fan of the show and Claudia was desperate for him to be in it. No contracts have been signed yet - but he told the show’s bosses to name a time and date and he’ll be there."

Clare Balding, Tom Daley and Richard Osman have also been rumoured, the latter of whom a source told The Mirror would be a “terrific signing”. They added: “He reckons he knows how to commit the perfect murder, so could surely spot a Traitor from 100 paces or outsmart the others if he needs to? He also knows exactly how TV works."

Comedian Bob Mortimer has also proclaimed his love for the show, saying: "I watch the American, UK and Australian versions of The Traitors. I think they're all great, it's a brilliant format. And Claudia is the best of the presenters."

Other stars rumoured to be on the line-up include singer Paloma Faith, sibling acting and writing duo Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, Alan Carr, Jennifer Saunders, Robert Peston and Danny Dyer.