The Traitors winner Harry Clark once proclaimed himself to be “the best Traitor in the world” - but he might have some competition.

Series three of the hit BBC show has kept fans - myself included - on the edge of our seats with twists and turns at every corner. Now as the final approaches, I can’t help but think that our remaining traitor, Charlotte, could have just pulled off one of the greatest plays in Traitors history.

I’ve seen plenty of takes on social media proclaiming that Minah was robbed after Charlotte brutally threw her to the wolves in Wednesday’s episode. Up until Charlotte’s recruitment, Minah had played the game perfectly as a deceitful Traitor and put in so much hard work to the Traitors’ game plan.

The issue for Minah, though, is that she played a good game up until the point she didn’t - Minah put her trust in the one person she shouldn’t have. As a Traitor recruited from the pool of Faithfuls that have been betrayed by Minah since the start (and given an ultimatum to join or be murdered), Charlotte came into the Traitors’ clan already burned by her now-teammate. It was naïve of Minah to think Charlotte would have blind trust in her - which ultimately led to the downfall of her game.

So often we see late recruits being thrown to the wolves as soon as they come in - we saw it with Kieran in series one and Ross in series two (and now even poor Freddie!) - so it’s refreshing to see a newly recruited Traitor get one over on an OG, despite how much I loved Minah on the show.

Not only that, but in Charlotte’s little time as a Traitor, she has executed her game plan to perfection. She has been helped by the fact that no one has suspected her, and most trusted her with Leanne even spilling the beans to her that she had a shield (a move that left me screaming at my screen).

Leanne’s decision to do so played into her hands perfectly. Having recruited Freddie, it gave Charlotte the perfect opportunity to keep this information from him, suggest they try to murder her and then pin it all on him because he was one of only two people who didn’t know she had a shield. This is incredible Traitor gameplay, and cements Charlotte as the ultimate Traitor, having betrayed two of her fellow Traitors in quick succession.

In fact - the only part of her game so far that has been perplexing is changing her accent from soft southern English to a very light Welsh accent. (I don’t get it either…)

Charlotte would have been sitting pretty in the final if it weren’t for the ‘Seer’ twist, and with Francesca now picking to see Charlotte’s true identity in the game. Viewers will likely see the two battle it out in the final as Frankie tries to convince the other Faithfuls that Charlotte is actually a Traitor.

I’ll be honest and say what we have all been thinking - the series three Faithfuls have been pretty woeful at sniffing out Traitors. Roundtables have been marred by infighting and discussions have been led with emotion rather than facts. It left me wanting Minah to succeed in winning the entire show for most of the series.

On paper, Charlotte does deserve to win after flying under the radar and executing some excellent game play in the final week. But after Freddie and Minah’s brutal banishments were orchestrated by the scheming Charlotte, I can’t help but root for the Faithfuls to finally succeed in catching her!

The Traitors finale airs at 8.30pm on Friday, January 24 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.