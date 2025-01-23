Minah was banished from The Traitors castle after fellow traitor Charlotte turned on her. | BBC / Listen Entertainment Ltd.

Banished Traitor star Minah Shannon has broken her silence following her brutal elimination from the show.

Viewers watched scenes aired on Wednesday night (January 22) in which the group turn suddenly on OG traitor Minah, resulting in her banishment. Fans were shocked when newly-recruited traitor Charlotte turned on Minah to vote her out of the castle.

The fan-favourite star spoke about her experience on ‘The Traitors: Uncloaked’ companion podcast and revealed her one regret about playing the game with Charlotte. She said: "I think if I could go back, I would have thrown Charlotte under the bus.

"I should have put game-play mode on, and I think had I put any feelings and emotions aside, I may still have been there. I'm really sad. I'm kicking myself because as soon as the round table happened it was almost too late."

Minah also considered that she had become to “cock or complacent” during the game, after outlasting her fellow traitors Armani and Linda. She added: "Everything I did throughout this game was true to myself and right up to the end, I wouldn't have been myself if I'd thrown Charlotte under the bus.

"Is that worth risking my integrity for the sake of winning? I don't know!"

Speaking of her gameplay, Minah said: “Charlotte, I had accused her on the second round table and she had proven her faithfulness so in my head I thought she is the only female who has proven to everybody that she is one hundred percent faithful therefore surely she will think that I want to win with her. But looking back on it now, because I accused her she didn't trust me one bit.”

Minah’s banishment shocked fans on Wednesday evening, with viewers watching as remaining solo traitor Charlotte recruited Freddie with an ultimatum, with a plan to throw him to the wolves ahead of Friday’s finale.

The Traitors continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.