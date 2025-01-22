Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors series three comes to an end this week, with fans eager to find out who will succeed.

Traitors Minah and Charlotte are hoping to deceive faithful Freddie, Francesca, Alexander, Joe, Jake and Leanne as the finale week kicks off on Wednesday night (January 22). While huge twists have been promised for viewers, the jury is out on whether the Traitors or the Faithful will prevail.

The hit show has already spawned winners over the past two series - here’s when they spent their winnings on and where they are now.

Meryl Williams, Aaron Evans and Hannah Byczkowski won series one of The Traitors, while traitor Harry Clark won series two. | Getty Images

Series 1

Meryl Williams

Meryl Williams was one third of the group of faithfuls who prevailed in finding Wilf, the final traitor, in the tense series one finale. She scooped £33,000 alongside fellow faithfuls Hannah Byczkowski and Aaron Evans.

The call centre agent from Edinburgh revealed that she funded her forehead reduction surgery with the money she won on the show. Meryl was born with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, which can cause additional cartilage growth.

She has since went on to build a successful social media presence, sharing her life on TikTok and Instagram. Meryl has over 200,000 follows on TikTok, while also boasting more than 40,000 followers on Instagram.

Hannah Byczkowski

Comedian Hannah Byczkowski also walked away with £33,000 after winning series one alongside her fellow faithful. She revealed that she used the money to “pay her bills” after being forced to quit her job before appearing on the show.

She told the Mirror: “It has changed my life more than I think 30 grand could for a lot of other people. I had to quit my job before I went into the show, because they wouldn't let me go and film, so I had to start doing full-time comedy.”

Since appearing on the show, Hannah has dedicated herself to her comedy career, working full time as a gigging comedian. She has launched the podcast GhostHuns, which she hosts alongside Suzie Preece.

Aaron Evans

Aaron Evans was left in tears when traitor Wilf stood at the fire in the series one finale and revealed that he had in fact deceived Aaron, Meryl and Hannah the entire game. However, he had his £33,000 prize to console himself with.

Aaron revealed that he gave his winnings to his mum to help her put a deposit down for a house. Since leaving the show, he has went on to appear in other reality TV shows.

The property agent from Portsmouth went on to appear on Love Island USA as an islander on the sixth season of the show. He also appeared on First dates and Mastermind.

Series 2

Harry Clark

Harry became the highest-earning contestant on The Traitors UK when he outlast all of his fellow competitors in the second series. Harry avoided detection as a Traitors and, despite a close call thanks to Jaz in the final, left close pal Mollie in tears after revealing that he had deceived her the entire time.

The army engineer walked away with an eyewatering £95,000 prize. He used the money to pay off some debts and take his family on holiday, but hasn't quite burned through all of it yet.

While Harry moved back to Slough to stay with his parents since winning the show, he has since focused on building up his social media. He has also appeared on shows such as Celebrity Antiques Road Trip alongside his fellow series Traitor Paul Gorton.