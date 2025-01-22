Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors is gearing up for the finale week but there is still time for some twists and turns before the winner is revealed.

Fans have been on tenterhooks for the past five days after last Friday’s episode. Viewers were given a quick preview of the upcoming drama on the hit BBC show, with Claudia appearing to tell our remaining players that in a game-breaking twist, one of them will be given an “extraordinary power that could turn the entire game on its head”.

The tantalising preview has left fans wondering what the twist could be. According to reports, we’ve already had a clue in the show towards the new power.

In Friday’s episode, the camera lingered on a book embossed with the words ‘The Seer’ in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. But this could tell us everything about what’s to come.

A book with 'The Seer' written on it was spotted in The Traitors' castle library - possibly giving a big clue to an upcoming twist. | BBC

What is The Seer?

The Seer is a role in the 1980s party game Werewolf, which the concept of The Traitors is based on. In Werewolf, villagers (players) are targeted by hidden werewolves within the group, with some villagers are given different roles such as ‘the Medic’ and ‘the Seer’ to help the group determine who the werewolves are.

‘The Seer’ is a role assigned to one player in which they are able to awake each night and choose any player in the group to confirm whether they are a werewolf or a villager. The Seer must tread carefully in using this information to help the villagers the next day or risk being targeted by the werewolves before they can help the villagers.

Fans of The Traitors have been promised a huge twist in the final week, with a clue to what's happening hiding in plain sight. | BBC / Studio Lambert

An insider told The Sun: “Assigning one Faithful as The Seer could mean ripping the power from Charlotte and Minah’s hands and flip the entire game on its head. If one player is able to have a Traitor’s identity secretly confirmed, that would make all the difference at the final round table.

“All will be revealed tomorrow, but installing The Seer would be an amazing twist.”

The finale week kicks off on Wednesday evening (January 22), with traitors Minah and Charlotte hoping that they will be able to make it to the end before being caught by the remaining six faithfuls - Leanne, Joe, Jake, Alexander, Francesca and Freddie.

The Traitors continues at 9pm on Wednesday, January 22 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.