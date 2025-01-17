Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With just 10 contestants remaining on series three of The Traitors, the latest odds have revealed their is a new favourite to win the BBC reality TV show.

After 25 hopefuls boarded the train to The Traitors castle only 10 now remain. The third series of the smash hit BBC reality TV show has seen one player eliminated during a mission, eight banished at the round table and six murder in the night by the traitors.

The faithfuls have managed to correctly identify two traitors - Armani and Linda - with two now remaining, Minah who has been a traitor from the start and Charlotte who was recruited in episode 8 after being told by Minah, join me or be murdered on the spot.

Now people’s thoughts turn to who will be next to leave the castle in the Scottish Highlands and even who might be the one to walk away with the prize pot in the final. While we’ll have to wait to find out who does go and who will triumph, we do know who is most likely as MyBettingSites.co.uk has updated its odds.

The Traitors: Most likely to be murdered, banished or win

Newly-recruited Traitor, Charlotte, now has the highest odds of winning the third series of The Traitors with odds of 5/4, followed by the original traitor, Minah, with odds of 5/1. Jake is the Faithful with the highest chance of being “murdered” by the Traitors with odds of 1/1, however, since he has a shield, that would lead to a failed attempt by the Traitors. Leon currently has the highest odds of being banished at the next Round Table with odds of 2/1, followed by a tie between Leanne, Alexander and Freddie who have odds of 3/1.

Odds for the winner of The Traitors series 3

Charlotte, Odds: 5/4, Implied Probability: 44%

Minah, Odds: 5/1, Implied Probability: 16%

Francesca, Odds: 6/1, Implied Probability: 14%

Jake, Odds: 6/1, Implied Probability: 14%

Odds for the next faithful to be murdered on The Traitors

Jake, Odds: 1/1, Implied Probability: 50%

Lisa, Odds: 2/1, Implied Probability: 33%

Joe, Odds: 5/2, Implied Probability: 28%

Odds for the next banishment at the round table

Leon: Odds: 2/1, Implied Probability: 33%

Leanne, Odds: 3/1, Implied Probability: 25%

Alexander, Odds: 3/1, Implied Probability: 25%

Freddie, Odds: 3/1, Implied Probability: 25%

Francesca, Odds: 4/1, Implied Probability: 20%

A spokesperson for MyBettingSites.co.uk said: “The odds for the overall winner of The Traitors (Series 3) have shifted dramatically, with newly-recruited Charlotte emerging as the frontrunner and Minah’s chances lowering. Based on the shock of Anna and Alex on Uncloaked about Charlotte being revealed as a Traitor, it appears no one suspects her - not even the sharp-eyed Jake, who recently vouched for Charlotte as a Faithful. This lack of suspicion makes Charlotte a formidable contender with strong odds of winning.

“As for the next murder, the Traitors seem prepared to gamble by targeting a group that might include someone with a shield. Jake remains the most likely target, but his shield would prevent his elimination.

“Meanwhile, Leon is the frontrunner for the next banishment. Having narrowly avoided it last episode, he remains under heavy suspicion as a Traitor by many players. However, Leanne, Alexander, and Freddie are also strong candidates for the next banishment based on the conversations in the castle.”

When is The Traitor’s Final?

With less than half of the contestants still in the game and thoughts turning to who might be left standing in the final, you don’t want to miss out on discovering who will walk away with the cash, or any of the betrayals in between, so here’s when the show airs each week including when you can watch the final.

After its launch on January 1 at 8pm, episodes now air every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9pm on BBC One and you can catch up on any you miss on BBC iPlayer. The final will be on screens on January 24 at 8.30pm for a bumper 70-minute episode.