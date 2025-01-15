Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all fans of The Traitors - if you’re looking for your very own mansion in the Scottish Highlands one has gone up for sale, and for a lot less than you might imagine...

If The Traitors castle has inspired you to escape to your own historic mansion in the Scottish Highlands then you could be in luck, as a 15-bedroom property complete with 18 acres of land has just hit the market, for a lot less than you might expect to pay for it.

However, while the exterior is reminiscent of the famous Ardross Castle, the interior definitely falls into the fixer-upper category, but as estate agents say, it has plenty of potential. Fear not though, there’s plenty of advice on how to decorate your new pad in the style of The Traitors castle.

Along with the numerous bedrooms, the mansion also boasts seven bathrooms and woodland gardens, including waterfalls, in the grounds - perfect for carrying out your own missions just like in the BBC reality TV series. Achnashellach Lodge, in the Wester Ross area of the Scottish Highlands, is going up for auction with a starting bid of just £293,000.

As well as plenty of sleeping space, the remote 19th century mansion comes complete with a snooker room, large kitchen, seven utility rooms, two receptions, four lounges, two dining rooms and even a billiard room and separate games room. Plenty of options for where to put your own round table.

Some work will have to be done before welcoming your traitors and faithfuls though, as while the front of the property is described as being "in reasonable order", the rear is currently in a "non-habitable condition", the listing said, requiring extensive repairs.

Future Property Auctions, which will auction the property from 10am on February 6, described the lodge as a "stunning family home, guest house, boutique hotel or spa," with an opportunity for "exclusive remote Scottish living" - but doesn't specifically mention its Traitors potential.

"Achnashellach Lodge is a magnificent titled shooting Lodge surrounded by stunning mountain scenery," the listing said. "A former 15-bedroom guest house and residential property in need of full restoration set within approx 18 acres of private, rural woodland.”

Describing the historic attributes of the expansive home, the listing adds: “"The property retains many original features throughout. A grand portico entrance leads to a series of spacious reception and lounge rooms dating from 1860s. A hydro-electric power system from the river was installed in 1927 but is also in need of restoration."

So, with the location sorted, all that will be left for you to do is style yourself in the comfy, countryside attire popularised by The Traitors host, Claudia Winkleman, and invite 22 of your closest friends around to determine which ones are faithful and which ones are the traitors.