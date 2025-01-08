Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest episode of The Traitors was as explosive as ever with no less than three people leaving the BBC reality TV show tonight.

Starting as it meant to go on, the fourth episode of the latest series of The Traitors UK was pure drama. Jumping back to the first episode we saw what happened to community development manager, Fozia, market trader and landscaper, Jack, and former British diplomat, Alexander - who all departed the train during the first episode.

Opening scenes showed the trio being led away by a gold-masked figure who took them away in a ‘rail replacement’ horse-drawn carriage, disappearing into the distance. Hopping forward in time, we then joined the other contestants at breakfast where we found out who was ‘murdered’ the previous night - but more on that later.

While most of us suspected we would probably see the three train leavers again, it did come as something of a surprise when we saw the three hanging caged in the treetops as part of tonight’s mission.

Begging for their lives and in a battle to reach the ground first it was Alexander and Fozia who were ultimately successful and would finally enter The Traitors castle, with Jack heading home having never properly taken part in the show as either a faithful or a traitor.

Who got murdered on The Traitors episode four

Perhaps the least shocking ‘murder’ of all time - it was Maia who was bumped off in the night by traitors Linda and Minha. This followed the banishment of her sister Armani the previous night when Maia herself said she thought her sibling might not be a faithful.

After a move like that, the traitors came to the same conclusion everyone else had - there was no way after doing that, anyone would believe Maia could be anything less than 100% faithful.

Who got banished on The Traitors tonight

Fozia came into her own from the outset at the round table - jumping to doctor Kasim’s defence when yet again attention turned on him. Freddie also came under suspicion after having ‘taken one for the team’ in the previous episode. Anna also came under the spotlight for having not tied up a boat properly! Frustratingly, after the success of voting out a traitor at the last round table, no traitors really came under suspicion tonight.

Ultimately, Kas received 7 votes, Anna receive 5, while Freddie received 4 vote, meaning it was Kasim who walked. His leaving speech will go down in legend as one of the greatest after making everyone believe he was a traitor before revealing he was in fact a faithful. Host, Claudia Winkleman was not impressed asking the remaining contestants: “What are you doing?”

As we’ve come to expect from The Traitors, tonight’s episode was packed full of twists and turns and now we have two new contestants to get to know over the next few days. So, in the words of Claudia herself, “strap in - it’s about to get juicy”.