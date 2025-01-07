Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of The Traitors will already have their own favourites from the third series of the BBC reality TV show - but who’s currently most likely to win?

The Traitors fans are already hooked on the latest series, with plenty of twists, turns and shock exits in just the first few days. Ahead of episode four, we’ve got the low down on which contestants are playing the best game and who is already standing out as the most likely to win.

For the uninitiated, the BBC reality TV show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, takes 22 contestants and pits them against one another in the remote Scottish location of Ardross Castle. While most are ‘faithful’, three are given the title of ‘traitor’, but as the faithfuls don’t know who’s who, nobody is above suspicion.

Playing for a potential prize pot of £120, the faithfuls still standing in the final could share the cash between them, but if there are any traitors left among them, it will instead be them walking away with the loot. With ‘murders’ and banishments happening all the time, it’s hard to guess who will be left standing at the end.

In the first series it was the faithfuls who were crowned the winners while it was traitor, Harry Clarke, who scooped the entire prize pot in series two, so the game really is wide open for any of the contestants to significantly boost their bank account.

So far in the third series, we have seen three players exit before they even reached the castle and a sister turn on her sibling at the roundtable leading to her banishment from the show. The prize currently stands at £18,000, so let’s take a look at who, so far, is playing the best game and who is currently favourite to win.

The Traitors' host Claudia Winkleman | Studio Lambert, Cody Burridge

The Traitors UK - best players so far

As The Traitors heats up, Freebets.com has introduced their Betrayal Barometer, designed to evaluate each contestant's game performance weekly. Released every Monday, the Barometer provides analysis of all remaining players. The Barometer considers five key areas, including the trust score based on visible alliances and suspicions, the strategic moves score, evaluating impact of decisions made - from deflecting blame to orchestrating banishments - and a survivability score, assessing the player’s likelihood of surviving the next round.

They also provide a social influence score, reflecting a player’s ability to manipulate group dynamics or sway opinions and a game momentum score, tracking recent performance, including task success, strategic growth, and standout moments.

This week’s Betrayal Barometer shows clear standouts and rising tensions in the castle. While some players are cementing alliances and gaining trust, others are navigating dangerous waters, drawing suspicion from their fellow players. This week, the stats show Tyler taking the top spot with a score of 40, followed by Minah with 37 and Dan on 36. Francesca, Linda and Joes make up the three at the bottom of this week's table.

The Traitors UK favourite to win series three

Ahead of the highly-anticipated fourth episode of The Traitors, MyBettingSites.co.uk has published the odds for the most likely traitor to be banished next, most likely faithful to be “murdered”, most likely wrongful banishment at the upcoming Round Table as well as the updated odds for the most likely winner of series three.

According to the betting website, Linda is the most likely Traitor to be banished next with odds of 1/10, while Charlotte is the Faithful that has the highest odds of being “murdered” by the Traitors with odds of 1/2, followed by Maia who has odds of 2/1.

Kasim has currently the highest odds of being banished at the next Round Table - with odds of 6/4 to be voted out. On the other hand, Minah, a Traitor, has the highest odds of winning the third season of The Traitors at 2/1 to walk away with the cash.

A spokesperson for MyBettingSites.co.uk said: "While Minah has skillfully flown under the radar and excelled as a Traitor, Linda has attracted significant suspicion, narrowly escaping elimination during the first Round Table, making her the next most likely Traitor to be banished. Meanwhile, Charlotte was described as 'Traitor hungry' by Minah, which seemingly garnered strong support from Linda, so it would not be a surprise if she turned out to be the next victim of the Traitors.

“Additionally, in spite of being a Faithful, Kasim has been a focal point of suspicion in the last episode, making him the most probable target for wrongful banishment at the next Round Table. Taking everything into consideration, Minah currently holds the highest odds of winning the third season of The Traitors, however, the show’s unpredictable twists mean that even one misstep could dramatically shift the game’s trajectory in the episodes to come."