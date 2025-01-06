When is The Traitors on next? BBC schedule for hit reality TV show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The return of hit BBC reality TV show, The Traitors, has already been full of nail-biting scenes - but when is the next episode? Here’s the full schedule so you never miss a show.

The Traitors has returned to screens in epic fashion but the odd scheduling for the smash hit reality TV show can sometimes leave viewers confused as to when they can enjoy the next instalment. The BBC schedule sees the show aired not once every week, nor every night, so knowing when to catch the latest instalment is a little trickier to keep up with.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the fashion icon has already overseen some shock changes to the usual format - and we’re only three episodes in. The first episode saw three contestants walk before even reaching the castle, departing the train part-way through their journey.

The third series of The Traitors UK is supplying us with plenty of nail-biting action and edge of the seat round tables. The first contestant to be murdered in the night was Doctor of Communication, Yin, before property consultant - and faithful - Nathan was ousted at the round table the following night. That night the traitors chose bump off window cleaner, Keith, that night.

But the biggest drama of the series so far was when financial investigator, Armani, was rumbled as a traitor after her over-the-top behaviour led to suspicions - but it was her sister, full-time mum Maia, who struck the final nail in her coffin when she admitted at the roundtable that she suspected her sibling was not a faithful.

Under the cloak of darkness, the remaining traitors, retired opera singer, Linda, and call centre manager, Minah, later discussed who they were considering for their next murder - with Maia’s name muted, along with business director, Charlotte, and politics student, Freddie. We await with baited breath who their next victim will be.

Which then begs the question, when is the next episode of The Traitors actually on? Read on to find out when you can catch Claudia and the gang next in action at Ardross Castle.

The Traitors next episode

Following the launch episode on January 1 at 8pm, The Traitors second episode the following night also aired at the same time, however, just to confuse things, the time then switched to 9pm for episode three.

So, to clear matters up and make sure fans never miss dedicated fans never miss a banishment or murder, this is when you can watch the show from now on. The show airs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights and, from now on, it will remain at the 9pm timeslot.

And if you do miss an episode due to scheduling confusion or otherwise, you can always catch up on BBC iPlayer.