The Traitors: Favourite to win series three as shocking twist predicted for the final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Early favourite to win The Traitors series three emerges as shocking twist for the finale predicted.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*Warning: Contains spoilers for The Traitors season 3*

The Traitors series three has only just begun, yet a favourite to win this year’s BBC show has already emerged. The number of contestants this year has risen to 25 - ranging from a politics student to a member of the clergy.

A dramatic twist however saw three players leave the game before even reaching the castle, with community development manager, Fozia, market trader and landscaper, Jack, and former British diplomat, Alexander, departing the train during the first episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Claudia Winkleman chose who would be a Faithful and who would be a Traitor, the threat of doctor of communication, Yin, saw her become the first contestant of the series ‘murdered’.

And of the remaining 21, it’s Minah who is now the early favourite to win, according to BetIdeas. The call centre manager from Liverpool was appointed as a traitor and leads the betting at 3/1 to take home her share of the prize fund.

Claudia Winkleman with The Traitors series three contestants

Hospital doctor and faithful Kasim is second in the outright market at 7/1, with another traitor, Linda, third at 8/1 despite arousing suspicion in the opening episode. Armani’s vociferous approach to her traitor duties places her down in fifth in the betting at 14/1, with her sister Maia just behind at 16/1.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for BetIdeas, said: “It’s all to play for in the opening few days of The Traitors but the odds suggest that Minah Shannon could be among the finalists of the new series. Minah, who was made a traitor by Claudia Winkleman in the first episode, is the 3/1 frontrunner to win the series, putting her ahead of Kasim in the betting at 7/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other notable selections include Linda and Armani at 8/1 and 14/1 respectively, suggesting Minah could be the only Traitor in with a serious shot of the prize pot.”

The Traitors series 3 major twist predicted

With a shock twist coming right at the start of the new series and Claudia warning contestants of more shake-ups to come, a strategy expert is predicting a finale twist that could leave viewers in disbelief.

Francisco Houwer, chief editor at Casino Zonder Registratie has shared their prediction for how he believes the latest series will differ, with an additional twist for the final, which they think could leave some viewers shocked. He said: “The success of The Traitors has largely been credited to its original and ever-evolving format, with changes to the format being expected and consistent to keep both players and viewers on their toes.

“This new set of contestants are likely to come in with their own preconceived gameplay and strategies for how to win the game based on previous series. In order to keep the series entertaining, unexpected and different from its predecessor, the producers this time round may have taken some inspiration from the Dutch version of the show, titled De Verraders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the end of the first two series of De Verraders, the contestants that reached the final were allowed the opportunity to split or steal the prize pot between their fellow contestants, even if they have been one of the faithful throughout.

“This can often be referred to as the ‘prisoner's dilemma’, if one contestant chooses to steal, and another chooses to split, the betrayer - or Traitor in this case - will take home all of the prize money. If both choose to split, they will each take half of the money, but if both choose to steal, the prize fund will be forfeited entirely.

“The producers may have taken this direction if all the Traitors are caught early on, as it will add an interesting twist that is likely to keep viewers on the edge of their seat. Many viewers of the show have already taken to social media to critique the selected Traitors, citing that they're being 'too obvious', which may lead this twist to end up occurring in this series, if they do get caught too early.”

Whatever happens, it looks like viewers are in store for another nail-biting series full of unexpected twists and turns.