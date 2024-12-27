Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors will return to screens in just a few days times - and this is the perfect piece of knitwear for diehard fans to snuggle up with series three in.

The return of hit reality TV show The Traitors is just days away and now fans of the show can get a special piece of knitwear to celebrate. Millions of viewers have tuned in over the cold winter nights to discover who will make it through until morning and who gets murdered in their sleep and for diehard fans, this handmade hoodie could be the ideal thing for snuggling in front of the box.

Host Claudia Winkleman will welcome a new group of strangers on New Year's Day to play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000. The 52-year-old style icon has remained relatively tight-lipped about the new series but she did let slip a few details on what we can expect.

Speaking in a recent Q&A with the BBC, Cambridge University graduate Claudia said: “What I will tell you is that things are different this year. There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on the toes and feeds into the central premise of trust. I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

The Traitors official knitwear released ahead of series three | BBC / Studio Lambert and notjust

Marking the latest series of The Traitors hitting screens this New Year's Day, socially conscious creatives notjust have released a new hooded winter jumper for fans to wear to show their love for the country's most thrilling show. Knitted ethically in Manchester, The Traitors Jumper is available now on the notjust website priced at £45 for a limited time only.

The Traitors jumper is knitted in luxurious deep gold yarn with striking black details and the iconic treacherous black hood. This knit features motifs such as the infamous Round Table, ‘Traitor’ and ‘Faithful’ text and the Traitors hooded logo, surrounded by Fair Isle winter detailing. And on the reverse the phrase "Oh Come All Ye Faithful" is emblazoned across the back.

Mike Harding, founder of notjust said: “Whether you’re 100% Faithful or a Traitor to the core, this limited edition hooded winter knit will keep you shielded from the cold in style this season, so grab one whilst you can.”

Social enterprise, notjust, have donated over £100,000 to charities including The Trussell Trust, NHS Charities Together and Save the Children from their charitable campaigns. You can visit the notjust website to explore their full collection.

The Traitors series 3 Contestants

The BBC has yet to release details of The Traitors series three contestants but Claud has spoken about the latest group of Faithfuls and Traitors to enter the castle. She said: “I am impressed by the way the contestants play the game each year, it often almost takes my breath away, and this year is no different.”

When is The Traitors back on BBC One and iPlayer?

The Traitors will launch on January 1 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episodes 1 and 2 will air at 8pm. From episode 3 onwards, it will air at 9pm. The show will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.