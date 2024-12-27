Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The return of The Traitors is just days away - here’s what Claudia Winkleman had to say about the series three including a twist that will have viewers “on the edge of their seat”.

“There’s one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat.” So says Claudia Winkleman ahead of the start of series three of the hit mystery reality show, The Traitors. The BBC programme returns on New Year’s Day, with a new set of contestants keen to con their way to a huge cash prize.

The reality game show pits contestants against each other, with some designated Traitors, others as Faithfuls. Each week, the contestants have to try to work out who the traitors are - and call them out in a tense confrontation at the round table.

After voting out who they think is a traitor, players are then told whether their choice for eviction is against them - or if they've voted out one of their own, a fellow faithful.

Meanwhile, traitors 'murder' one faithful each week, whittling down the competition as they make their way to the series finale. At the end of the show, if a traitor is still in the game - they take the cash, leaving the Faithfuls with nothing.

And host Claudia, who oversees proceedings, said she finds the tactics employed by the players a fascinating thing to watch.

Claudia Winkleman let a few things slip about The Traitors series three | BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

"I am impressed by the way the contestants play the game each year, it often almost takes my breath away, and this year is no different," she said. "I love every single part of it. I love the show so much, and I feel incredibly lucky to do it. I love meeting all the contestants for the first time, and I particularly love trying to be invisible at the roundtable and watching it all unfold."

When asked whether the show could lose something due to players watching the tactics of previous contestants, she said she thinks it would have little effect.

"The new contestants can watch previous series, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily help them. How can it? Every series has a whole new bunch of players, with different minds, and different interpretations of the game," she went on. "And like any good murder mystery, the plot is always full of twists and turns. There’s one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat."

Originally a Dutch game show, De Verraders, Traitors debuted on the BBC in 2022. After two successful series, a celebrity version of the show is is the works, as well as the third series.

"I don't know why people love The Traitors," Winkleman said. "I know why I love it, and that’s because the game is so clever, and you can never predict what's going to happen. Watching people work other people out, is fascinating. The other thing that's so interesting, is that we're told all our lives to trust our guts, but The Traitors suggests that maybe our guts don't know as much as we think they do."

She also warned fans to expect some changes this year which might surprise long-standing viewers. “I would love to tell you all about series three, but then I will get fired so I can tell you absolutely nothing,” she added. “What I will tell you is that things are different this year. There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on the toes and feeds into the central premise of trust! I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

And what does the host herself think makes a good traitor? “I think charm and nous,” she said. “I used to say that I prefer to be a Traitor, but I actually think it's harder work. I don't know, I'd love to be a Traitor and I'd love to be a Faithful. There are some people who've taken part, and they've been recruited, and I often think, gosh, that's amazing, because you can see the game from all sides. I wouldn’t have a clue how to find a Traitor. I genuinely don't, I think I would be the worst player in history.”

The missions too - which see contestants work together in a bid to build the prize pot - are also set to get bigger and better in the third series, Winkleman said. “The missions in series three are really, really exciting. I love the missions and I really hope that people love them. They keep getting bigger and better, and this year have more stakes in the bigger picture of the game than ever before.”

And while the show itself has garnered legions of fans, the efforts - and style - of the host have not gone unnoticed by the watching public, with social media teeming with praise for not only her hosting skills, but her fashion sense. Ahead of the new run, Winkleman gave people a taste of what to expect.

“Definitely more knitwear, quite a lot of tweed, and I sleep in fingerless gloves,” she said. “Expect more tweed, more big sweaters and at one point I try and look like an actual yeti. I've snuck home a couple of pairs of gloves, but sadly most of it, I have to give it a little kiss while not wearing lipstick, and send it back.

“To be honest, I love it when I meet anyone who loves the show, because all I want to do is discuss it and the gameplay and what they think of the episodes. We really, really hope people like series three, and we never take it for granted.”

The Traitors: How to watch on BBC One and iPlayer

The Traitors will launch on January 1 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episodes 1 and 2 will air at 8pm. From episode 3 onwards, it will air at 9pm. The show will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.