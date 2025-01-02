Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors castle is one of the stars of the show - but where is and can you stay there? Here’s everything you need to know about Ardross Castle.

The Traitors has returned for the third series of the smash hit reality TV show and this year some contestants failed to even make it as far as the famous castle. In a huge twist, host Claudia Winkleman told the players three had to disembark the train before it continued its journey ultimately leaving community development manager, Fozia, market trader and landscaper, Jack, and former British diplomat, Alexander, out in the cold.

However, the 22 remaining contestants did at least make it as far as the famous filming location in the Scottish Highlands, all set to play for the potential prize pot of £120,000. But what is the story behind the castle - and can you stay there?

The Traitors setting is, in real life, Ardross Castle. Built in the 19th Century, the enormous house sits in 100 acres of gardens and parkland in Alness, a town around 30 miles north of Inverness. Built in the Scottish baronial style, the property boasts elaborate architecture including complex rooflines with turrets and fortress-like battlements.

It was built on the site of former hunting lodge owned by the controversial George Granville Leveson-Gower, the 1st Duke of Sutherland, who had the original inhabitants of the land 'moved' - evicted - to make way for his farming and hunting. There remains a statue of the duke on a hilltop north of Ardross, which is not popular among all locals, some of whom have tried to topple it and call for it to be removed.

Later, the estate was bought by Sir Alexander Matheson, a trader and MP who rose to prominence having been a large part of bringing the railway to the Highlands. It was Sir Alexander who commissioned the construction of a castle on the site, with work starting in 1847 and involving around 400 people. When completed, the home boasted 30 rooms, with separate housing for estate workers.

However, after Sir Alexander's death, the estate - including the house - was sold to businessman and philanthropist Charles William Dyson Perrins. Perrins inherited his fortune from his grandfather - William Perrins - a co-creator of Worcestershire Sauce, which is still produced under the Lea & Perrins brand. The family's links to Worcestershire also saw them involved with the Royal Worcester porcelain company.

Charles joined the family business after serving in the Highland Light Infantry and visited the Highlands estate each year, before the estate was sold off in chunks in the 1930s. Skip to the 1980s and the castle was bought by the McTaggart family, who still own it today.

Can I stay at The Traitors castle?

The short answer is no, as the property is not run as a hotel. It is, however, available to hire as a wedding venue, so if you are thinking of tying the knot and enjoy the show, it could be your way in.

The McTaggart family keep a low profile, despite their showbiz-linked property, and have so far chosen not to cash in on the success of The Traitors, and the US spin-off, which is also filmed at Ardross.

There's no doubt the show has boosted the community, with the BBC saying series two accumulated 46 million views on iPlayer, and an average of 8.1m views per episode. But when it comes to the stunning setting, that is not keen for a greater audience than it currently enjoys.

