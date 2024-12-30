Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors series three is set to air on New Year’s Day - here are the reality TV show’s previous winners, how much they won and what they are all up to now.

The wait is nearly over and in just a couple of days, Claudia Winkleman will return to screens with a brand new series of The Traitors. The reality TV show has been a runaway success seeing both Faithfuls and a Traitor walking away with the cash.

With the third series of the UK version of the programme set to hit screens on New Year’s Day, those new to the show might be wondering who has won the previous two series and how much cash they walked away with. For die hard fans, they may be interested to find out what the winners are up to now.

With a potential £120,000 up for grabs, it is for many, a life changing sum of money. Each episode, players carry out weird and wonderful tasks to add more cash to the prize pot with one contestant scooping the lot or several contestants sharing the total amount between them.

In series one, it was the Faithfuls who reigned supreme but during a nerve wracking series two final, it was one Traitor who successfully deceived everyone to walk away with everything, going to show, this game really can go either way.

The Traitors series one winners

In a heart-warming finish to the first series, comedian Hannah Byczkowski, call centre agent Meryl Williams and estate agent Aaron Evans took home the winnings. We all know it’s just a gameshow but it seemed just that the honest folk prevailed.

Splitting the £101,050 prize pot, the trio revealed what they planned to do with the cash. Meryl had set her sights on a career change from call centre employee to TV presenter, Hannah just wanted a car to travel between London and Stoke-on-Trent for gigs and, perhaps most heart-warming of all, sweet natured Aaron said he wanted to give his mum the cash for a deposit on a house.

Hannah is continuing working as a comedian while co-hosting hit podcast Ghost Huns, which toured this year. She has also made television appearances including as a contestant on Celebrity Weakest Link and ITV Stand Up Sketch Show as Gemma Collins. Meanwhile, Meryl, who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, also co-hosts a podcast - You & Me - with friend Erica Roberts.

Aaron is reported to have gone on to work on yachts and has appeared on various TV shows including Celebrity Mastermind and First Dates, where he revealed he did give his mum his £33,000 winnings before asking for £3,000 back because he was ‘skint’.

The Traitors series two winner

British Army engineer Harry Clarke showed everyone how to be a successful Traitor in series two, tricking (almost) everyone into believing he was an honest Faithful and walking away with the entire £95,150 prize pot.

Harry, from Slough in Berkshire, had us all screaming at our screens when he duped disability model Mollie Pearce into trusting him when he said he was a Faithful. All was forgiven though, after we all had time to calm down.

He now hosts a podcast with contestant Paul Gorton, called Harry And Paul's Guide To Life. Making a number of appearances for The One Show, he also hosted a film in Normandy for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day Concert at the Royal Albert Hall. He has also appeared on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Saturday Mash Up, The Weakest Link and Comic Relief.

Earlier this year, Harry told ITV's Lorraine that he would also consider appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! at some point.

The Traitors series three: How to watch on BBC One and iPlayer

The BBC programme returns on New Year’s Day, with a new set of contestants keen to con their way to a huge cash prize with host Claudia Winkleman revealing “there’s one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat.”

The reality game show pits contestants against each other, with some designated Traitors, others as Faithfuls. Each week, the contestants have to try to work out who the traitors are - and call them out in a tense confrontation at the round table.

After voting out who they think is a traitor, players are then told whether their choice for eviction is against them - or if they've voted out one of their own, a fellow faithful.

The Traitors launches on January 1 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episodes 1 and 2 will air at 8pm. From episode 3 onwards, it will air at 9pm. The show will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.