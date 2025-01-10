Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was an episode full of tears, twists and turns - here’s who left The Traitors tonight.

After the shock banishment of barber and birdwatcher, Tyler, during last night’s episode of The Traitors, there was a downbeat mood at breakfast the following morning. Having come clean with her fellow contestants that she was in fact an Anglican Priest, Lisa came to breakfast wearing her dog collar, perhaps to dispel rumours that she might be making it up.

Having kept the fact there was an attempt to recruit her as a traitor secret yesterday, swimming teacher Anna, decided to confide in some of her fellow contestants. However, her honesty actually caused suspicion she might be lying, considering she had kept this information to herself for a full 24 hours.

Tonight’s mission began in dramatic fashion with host, Claudia Winkleman, sat on the shoulders of two large masked figures. The contestants were then clad in their own masks, theirs of the horned variety, before getting gunged in a sticky brown liquid. In the end, they added £5,000 to the prize pot, and, despite the potential for each of them to walk away with a shield, only Charlotte, Dan and Linda earned immunity from murder - even though traitor Linda doesn’t need it.

Who got murdered in The Traitors tonight?

In an bid to throw more suspicion upon politics student, Freddie, traitors, Minah and Linda chose beautician and model Olivia - better known as Livi - for that night’s murder, which left the remaining faithful in shock. However, the move may have backfired when Linda cried at the breakfast table as most people felt it was overacting and more than a little suspicious.

Who was banished in The Traitors tonight?

In tonight’s round table, the names raised were Linda for her ‘crocodile tears’ at breakfast and Dan for not coming clean that he’d gunged Minah and Frankie. It looked like the game might be up for Linda who received four votes but it was Dan who left the castle tonight with seven votes.

When is the Traitors on next?

With things really hotting up, you’re not going to want to miss any of the action. For the fashion conscious, you’re probably not going to want to miss any of Claudia’s outfits either.

After launching on January 1 at 8pm, episodes now air every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9pm on BBC One and you can catch up on any you miss on BBC iPlayer.