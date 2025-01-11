Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Capture the moody elegance of The Traitors castle with these unique home accessories.

While it’s usually the style of The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman snatching all the headlines, another star of the show, always dressed to impress is the castle itself. The epitome of moody elegance, it screams quiet luxury and boasts everything from grand, open spaces to sumptuously cosy nooks.

So it’s not hard to see why people are drawn to the aesthetic and want to replicate this style in their own homes. It’s a look that’s both opulent yet homely all at the same time.

Classic styling is going to be a big thing in 2025 and by taking a formal backdrop and adding in a few more quirky pieces you can capture the essence of this interior style while making it unique to you too.

Which is why we were excited to see Not On The High Street has their very own The Traitors curated collection to add drama to your interiors and inject a little personality into your home. And the pieces in the collection are all crafted by small UK-based brands. Bonus!

Jessica Nesbitt, VP of Marketing at Not On The High Street, said: “The Traitors’ aesthetic has become so iconic, and something viewers look forward to seeing almost as much as the drama! Last year after Claudia wore the green Laura Aston jumper, we saw an appetite from the nation for The Traitors-inspired items, with everyone being absolutely hooked on the show. I’m sure this year will be no different!"

So, if you’re looking to be more bold in 2025, now is the perfect time to revamp your interiors, taking inspiration from the hugely popular reality TV show. Here are a few pieces from the collection which wouldn’t look out of place at the round table.

Tropical Glass Pineapple With Golden Leaves Lamp Stand - £65

Add a tropical touch to your room with this clear moulded glass pineapple with golden leaves lampstand. Definitely ticking the quirky box here. Buy yours from Not On The High Street.

Set Of Three Small Stag Candle Pins - £14.95

A real seasonal treat for the home, this Set of Three Stag Candle Pins transform dull church candles into miniature works of art. Simply push the silver, stag head shaped pin into the wax et voila! Visit Not On The High Street to buy yours.

Renaissance Pet Portrait - £59

Just send a picture of your pet and it will be turned into a Personalised Renaissance painting Pet Portrait. Any photo can be used, but if it's a bright and clear headshot type it will achieve the best results. Available at the Not On The High Street website.

Nordal Barra Gold Statement Candle Holder - £119.20

This absolutely stunning candelabra, crafted from aluminium with a brass finish, is a work of art that will turn heads when displayed as a sculpture. The Barra candleholder boasts an artistic and organic shape that embodies modern and quirky Scandinavian design and makers, Interior Fascination, are known for their handmade and sustainable décor pieces. Get yours at Not On The High Street.

Electroplated Midnight Peacock Martini Glass £19.95

These generously sized, Martini Glasses are decorated with a gold and black Peacock Feather design all the way around the glasses for a magnificent finish. The beautiful Peacock inspired design has a mirror-plated effect on the inside of the glass. What a statement to serve cocktails from at any dinner party. Visit the Not On The High Street website to buy.

How to watch the Traitors

For more fashion and interiors inspiration, you’re not going to want to miss an episode of the third series of The Traitors. Luckily it’s on three times a week so you can really get a feel for the place.

After launching on January 1 at 8pm, episodes now air every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9pm on BBC One and you can catch up on any you miss on BBC iPlayer.