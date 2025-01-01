The Traitors UK: How to apply for series four - when is application closing date as BBC hit show returns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Claudia Winkleman and 25 new contestants will arrive in the Scottish Highlands to begin an intense game of ‘Guess Who?’, with a prize pot of £120,000 at stake. The show has become a huge hit the the BBC, drawing in eight million viewers for the series two finale after incredible word-of-mouth reviews.
It has already been announced that The Traitors will return for a fourth series, expected to air in 2026, with casting already open. Here’s everything you need to know about taking part in the next series of the show.
How to apply for The Traitors series four
Applications are now open for the next series of The Traitors. While you won’t be able to chose whether you are a Traitor or a Faithful, you will be able to put your hat in the ring to take part in the competition.
Production company Studio Lambert has shared an application form in which you can use to apply to become part of one of the biggest shows on TV.
There are a few rules regarding the application. Firstly, you must be 18 years old or over to take part in the show.
Secondly, you must have the right to legally reside in the UK, and thirdly, you must be able to take up to four weeks of leave to facilitate filming schedules. Filming is anticipated to take place at the famous Traitors castle in the Scottish Highlands in Spring/Summer 2025, although this is subject to change without notice.
When do applications for The Traitors series four close?
For those wanting to either put their detective skills to work, or deceive their fellow players to win the jackpot prize, don’t have long to get their applications in. You will have until Sunday, February 9 to apply to take part in the next series.
Studio Lambert has warned that the deadline may be extended or closed early for any reason at the studio’s discretion, so if you want the chance to take part in the country’s most famous murder mystery game, get applications in early!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.