Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors is returning to screens this evening (January 1), with a host of new contestants taking on the murder mystery competition game.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claudia Winkleman and 25 new contestants will arrive in the Scottish Highlands to begin an intense game of ‘Guess Who?’, with a prize pot of £120,000 at stake. The show has become a huge hit the the BBC, drawing in eight million viewers for the series two finale after incredible word-of-mouth reviews.

It has already been announced that The Traitors will return for a fourth series, expected to air in 2026, with casting already open. Here’s everything you need to know about taking part in the next series of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to apply to take part in The Traitors series four | Cody Burridge/BBC/PA Wire

How to apply for The Traitors series four

Applications are now open for the next series of The Traitors. While you won’t be able to chose whether you are a Traitor or a Faithful, you will be able to put your hat in the ring to take part in the competition.

Production company Studio Lambert has shared an application form in which you can use to apply to become part of one of the biggest shows on TV.

There are a few rules regarding the application. Firstly, you must be 18 years old or over to take part in the show.

Secondly, you must have the right to legally reside in the UK, and thirdly, you must be able to take up to four weeks of leave to facilitate filming schedules. Filming is anticipated to take place at the famous Traitors castle in the Scottish Highlands in Spring/Summer 2025, although this is subject to change without notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do applications for The Traitors series four close?

For those wanting to either put their detective skills to work, or deceive their fellow players to win the jackpot prize, don’t have long to get their applications in. You will have until Sunday, February 9 to apply to take part in the next series.

Studio Lambert has warned that the deadline may be extended or closed early for any reason at the studio’s discretion, so if you want the chance to take part in the country’s most famous murder mystery game, get applications in early!