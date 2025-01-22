Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has revealed a shock twist for the final “that could turn the entire game on its head”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As The Traitors final approaches, host Claudia Winkleman has dropped the bombshell that “a major twist” was just around the corner for the BBC show, revealing: “One of you will win an extraordinary power that could turn the entire game on its head.”

We all knew something different would be happening after Claudia said in episode one that in the remaining players in the final will no longer be revealed as either "faithful" or "traitors" when they are banished. This means contestants will be forced to rely on their gut instincts to identify any remaining traitors with Claudia describing the twist as "so smart" and saying "you're going to like the end, I hope" because it "throws it all on its head."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In true The Traitors style, fans are now left speculating about what the truth is and exactly what will be going on in the last episode in the iconic Scottish Highlands castle. While we remain in the dark about the details, theories abound.

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has revealed a shock twist for the final | BBC, Studio Lambert, Cody Burridge

Francisco Houwer, Cheif Editor at Casino Zonder Registratie, predicts the UK version of the show will take inspiration from the Dutch version of the show, titled De Verraders. He said: “The success of The Traitors has largely been credited to its original and ever-evolving format, with changes to the format being expected and consistent to keep both players and viewers on their toes.

“This new set of contestants are likely to come in with their own preconceived gameplay and strategies for how to win the game based on previous series. In order to keep the series entertaining, unexpected and different from its predecessor, the producers this time round may have taken some inspiration from the Dutch version of the show, titled De Verraders.

“At the end of the first two series of De Verraders, the contestants that reached the final were allowed the opportunity to split or steal the prize pot between their fellow contestants, even if they have been one of the faithful throughout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the predicament this will put players in, Francisco added: “This can often be referred to as the ‘prisoner's dilemma’, if one contestant chooses to steal, and another chooses to split, the betrayer - or Traitor in this case - will take home all of the prize money. If both choose to split, they will each take half of the money, but if both choose to steal, the prize fund will be forfeited entirely.

“The producers may have taken this direction if all the Traitors are caught early on, as it will add an interesting twist that is likely to keep viewers on the edge of their seat.”

Although we will just have to wait and see if this theory plays out for real, we won’t remain in suspense for too long as there is just one more episode to go before the final.