As we enter the final week of the third series of The Traitors - here’s who was murdered and who was banished in episode 10.

With Charlotte now fully embracing her role as traitor and Minah having come under suspicion at the lasy round table, it could have gone either way for the faithful this week - would they successfully sniff a 'murderer' or would they get rid of one of their own after banishing entirely innocent Leon last time round?

Nerves were understandably running high over breakfast with Minah in the chair speaking about the previous round table and how she now feels at risk for the first time. The last three down to breakfast were Charlotte, Leanne and Joe meaning it could only be one of two contestants who wouldn’t be returning given that Charlotte is no longer a faithful.

From the outset of episode 10, Jake showed he was barking up the wrong tree by saying he was convinced there must be a male traitor as he can’t believe they would all be women. However Freddie showed himself to be more astute saying he would be going after Minah at the round table later.

Who was murdered on The Traitors tonight?

After Charlotte and Leanne arrived last into the breakfast room, a hush fell over the group when they realised Joe was the latest faithful to be murdered. Frankie was the most affected by the news, in tears about the English teacher’s abrupt removal from the game. Enter host Claudia Winkleman who said: “I loved Joe - what are we going to do?”

After 25 passengers stepped onto the train - now only seven remain and thoughts are clearly turning to the final which is why today’s mission of a game of The Traitors style of chess seemed fitting. The previous night the traitors were asked a series of questions and it was the faithfuls’ job to guess their answers.

Get each question correct and they would banked £2,000. Having successfully guessed three questions correctly, the managed to bank a total of £6,000. These were the questions and answers...

Who is leading the pack? Jake

Who is slipping under the radar? Minah

Who is the most two-faced? Leanne

Who is the biggest threat to The Traitors? Jake

Who’s voice is the most irrelevant? Frankie

After the questions, there was the opportunity to get immunity from the final murder of the series by opening a series of small chests - one of which contained the coveted shield. It was a very happy, yet poker-faced Leanne, who was successful, which means if she avoids banishment she will be in the final.

Who was banished on The Traitors tonight?

Ahead of one of the most important round tables of the series, Claudia urged the contestants to use the information they gained during that day’s mission to help them uncover a traitor. The two names during the day, and at the round table which came up again and again, were faithful Freddie and traitor Minah - so it really could have gone either way.

As the votes came it, the vast majority were for those two and it was Charlotte who administered the killer blow. Alexander received one, Freddie two, but Minah’s time was finally up with three votes.

With another traitor banished, Charlotte was tasked with recruiting a new one and, when there is only one traitor left, the faithful recruited is given an ultimatum - join or be murdered on the spot. It was Freddie who Charlotte summoned to the dungeon and he couldn’t have been more shocked when he saw who was the last killer standing and reluctantly accepted the offer.

The new duo then made their way to the turret to decide on Freddie’s first - and last - murder victim.