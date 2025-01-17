Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In tonight’s episode of The Traitors we saw another faithful murdered and one contestant banished after a heated round table - here’s who left the BBC reality TV show tonight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being forced into the role - given the ultimatum, become a traitor or be murdered on the spot - Charlotte has come out fighting. While viewers were already aware of her deceitful side, pretending she is Welsh when she is in fact London born and bred, none of us could have imagined quite what a backstabber she would become, given half a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of that day’s mission, she went on the attack and it was Minah in the firing line. Feeling she may have been chosen as a traitor to be Minah’s fall guy she is now on a personal mission to sow Minah’s name with the faithful and see her banished at the round table.

In tonight’s episode of The Traitors we saw another faithful murdered and one contestant banished after a heated round table | BBC / Studio Lambert

Who was murdered in The Traitors tonight?

After revealing she was in fact an ordained priest, Lisa’s card was marked, so the fact she made it this far was an achievement in itself. Which is why it probably came as little surprise to viewers when it was revealed she was the latest faithful to be murdered in the night.

In probably the best parting shot of the show so far, after Lisa opened her letter from traitors Charlotte and Minah to tell her she was for the chop, she clapped back saying: “There may be no second coming from me, but I’ll be seeing them on the other side.”

After the latest departure, it was on with the mission which saw the contestants tasked with building mini Easter Island heads with a shield up for grabs for the person who planted the head on the plinth containing the emblem. After successfully completing the mission they added £10,000 to the prize pot and Freddie walked away with immunity from murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was banished in The Traitors tonight?

Tonight’s round table centred around Leon and Frankie - there were a variety of [incorrect] reasons why Frankie was under suspicion. However, the tables quickly turned when Alexander asked for other ideas of who people suspected and Minah’s name was raised with more force than ever previously.

The original traitor responded with equal power, assuring people she was a faithful. It seemed to work as she, yet again, dodged a bullet receiving no votes. In the end, Frankie came close to going with four votes but it was Leon who walked with five votes.

In an emotional speech, the devoted dad said: “Guys I love you all man, and when I say I love you, I mean that proper, from past to present. I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s just my time man, just the way the cookie crumbles. Don;t be afraid to get it wrong, ‘cause you’ll never get it right.”