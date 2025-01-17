Who left The Traitors tonight? Who was murdered and who was banished in BBC reality TV show episode 9
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In yesterday’s episode of The Traitors we saw Charlotte fall into her new role as a traitor with surprising ease. In fact, she was so good at it, she is now the bookies favourite to win series three of the BBC reality TV show and walk away from the castle in the Scottish Highlands potentially £120,000 richer.
After being forced into the role - given the ultimatum, become a traitor or be murdered on the spot - Charlotte has come out fighting. While viewers were already aware of her deceitful side, pretending she is Welsh when she is in fact London born and bred, none of us could have imagined quite what a backstabber she would become, given half a chance.
Ahead of that day’s mission, she went on the attack and it was Minah in the firing line. Feeling she may have been chosen as a traitor to be Minah’s fall guy she is now on a personal mission to sow Minah’s name with the faithful and see her banished at the round table.
Who was murdered in The Traitors tonight?
After revealing she was in fact an ordained priest, Lisa’s card was marked, so the fact she made it this far was an achievement in itself. Which is why it probably came as little surprise to viewers when it was revealed she was the latest faithful to be murdered in the night.
In probably the best parting shot of the show so far, after Lisa opened her letter from traitors Charlotte and Minah to tell her she was for the chop, she clapped back saying: “There may be no second coming from me, but I’ll be seeing them on the other side.”
After the latest departure, it was on with the mission which saw the contestants tasked with building mini Easter Island heads with a shield up for grabs for the person who planted the head on the plinth containing the emblem. After successfully completing the mission they added £10,000 to the prize pot and Freddie walked away with immunity from murder.
Who was banished in The Traitors tonight?
Tonight’s round table centred around Leon and Frankie - there were a variety of [incorrect] reasons why Frankie was under suspicion. However, the tables quickly turned when Alexander asked for other ideas of who people suspected and Minah’s name was raised with more force than ever previously.
The original traitor responded with equal power, assuring people she was a faithful. It seemed to work as she, yet again, dodged a bullet receiving no votes. In the end, Frankie came close to going with four votes but it was Leon who walked with five votes.
In an emotional speech, the devoted dad said: “Guys I love you all man, and when I say I love you, I mean that proper, from past to present. I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s just my time man, just the way the cookie crumbles. Don;t be afraid to get it wrong, ‘cause you’ll never get it right.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.