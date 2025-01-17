Who has left The Traitors? Who has been murdered or banished so far | BBC / Studio Lambert, Cody Burridge

With shock banishments at the round table and members of the faithful being murdered in the night, The Traitors contestants never quite know when their time will be up - here’s everyone who has left the BBC reality TV show so far.

As we have come to expect from The Traitors, series three has had its fair share of twists, turns and shock departures. In the very first episode we saw three contestants leave before even reaching the famous castle grounds, only for them to return locked in cages in the woods.

We’ve also seen the return of Claudia Winkleman’s cosy, countryside wardrobe and taken interior design inspiration from the moody elegance of the Ardross Castle interiors. Could we possibly ask for more from the BBC’s smash hit reality TV series?

Well, even if we didn’t ask, they have brought it, with sisters pitted against one another, one a traitor and the other a faithful, a Londoner affecting a fake Welsh accent to appear more trustworthy and an army veteran posing as a nail technician.

There are sure to be more surprises heading the remaining contestants way but we’ll just have to keep watching to find out exactly what they will be. In the meantime, here’s a reminder of the murders and banishments which have already taken place and who’s still left in the running to walk away with the prize pot.

The Traitors series 3: Who has been murdered or banished?

As per usual, the faithful aren’t great at spotting a traitor in their midst and have got rid of a fair few of their own on the hunt for the dishonest among them. Here’s everyone who has been banished at the round table so far and if they were faithful or a traitor.

Leon - Faithful - episode 9

Alex - Faithful - episode 8

Linda - Traitor - episode 7

Dan - Faithful - episode 6

Tyler - Faithful - episode 5

Kasim - Faithful - episode 4

Armani - Traitor - episode 3

Elen - Faithful - episode 2

Nathan - Faithful - episode 2

And of course, there have been several of the faithful bumped off during the night - here’s everyone who has been murdered so far…

Lisa - episode 9

Anna - episode 8

Fozia - episode7

Olivia (Livi) - episode 6

Maia - episode 4

Keith - episode 2

Yin - episode 1

Which contestants are still in The Traitors?

Of the original 25 hopefuls, only 8 contestants remain after Jack was eliminated during the mission on his brief return in episode 4. There are now two traitors among them after Charlotte was given the ultimatum - become a traitor or be murdered on the spot by Minah.

Alexander - Faithful

Charlotte - Traitor

Francesca - Faithful

Freddie - Faithful

Jake - Faithful

Joe - Faithful

Leanne - Faithful

Minah - Traitor

When is The Traitor’s Final?

With less than half of the contestants still in the game, thoughts are turning to who might be left standing in the final. So you don’t miss out on discovering who will walk away with the cash, or any of the betrayals in between, here’s when the show airs each week including when you can watch the final.

After its launch on January 1 at 8pm, episodes now air every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9pm on BBC One and you can catch up on any you miss on BBC iPlayer. The final will be on screens on January 24 at 8.30pm for a bumper 70-minute episode.