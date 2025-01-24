Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors has kept fans hooked since the first episode of its third series and the drama has only increased in the final week.

The hit BBC show is a ratings smash for the broadcaster, with millions across the country tuning in to watch as the deceitful traitors try to pull the wool over the eyes of our faithful in order to bag the money. The third series has seen some dramatic moments but producers have arguably kept the best for last with the latest twist.

With the ‘Seer’ able to know the identity of one of the other players, the entire game has been turned upside down. Here’s what we can expect from the upcoming final on Friday night (January 24).

Who is in The Traitors final?

After Freddie’s banishment at the roundtable last night following Charlotte’s fiendish plot, we are now left with four faithful players and one traitor. The four faithful are Leanne, Jake, Alexander and Frankie. Our final traitor is Charlotte.

What can we expect from The Traitors final?

Last night’s episode ended in a huge cliffhanger, when Frankie - who has been given the power as the ‘Seer’ - chose to to be told the status of Charlotte in the game. The move shocked fans, but in her talking head interview Frankie explained that she thought it may be beneficial to confirm her belief that those closest to her are faithful - but little does she know that Charlotte is in fact a traitor.

Charlotte will be forced to reveal to Frankie that she is a traitor, but whether Frankie will be believed by the rest of the group remains to be seen...

We also have the final twist of the player no longer revealing whether they are a traitor or a faithful during the final ceremony, meaning that our group will have no clue if they have found the correct traitor or even if any traitors remain in the group. They will have to rely on pure instinct to trust that they have sniffed out all the traitors to win the prize pot.

What time is The Traitors final on TV?

There is a warning to Traitors fans that tonight’s finale episode starts a little earlier than normal. The final will kick off at 8.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

All episodes and past series are available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer now.