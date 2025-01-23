The Traitors US: Where is the American series filmed, when does it come out - and most popular Scottish tourist destinations for US visitors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The US version will make a return this week, with a $250,000 cash prize up for grabs. Claudia Winkleman will not present – Scottish actor and icon Alan Cumming will step in.
The series is filmed in the same Scottish castle as the UK series. The first five episodes of the new series of The Traitors US will land on BBC iPlayer on Friday 24 January, the same day as The Traitors UK final. An episode a week will drop each Friday after that until early March, according to reports.
This year, the contestant line up for The Traitors US series 3 includes Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari, British aristocrat Lord Ivar Mountbatten, former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Bob the Drag Queen, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and The Real Housewives queens Robyn Dixon, Chanel Ayan, Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania. Twenty contestants in total will duke it out to win the ultimate murder mystery game.
As the series is due to begin very soon, here is a round-up of popular Scottish tourist destinations Americans should visit.
Shetland Islands
The Shetland Islands are Britain's northernmost outpost. From their first arrival in late spring to the raucous feeding frenzies of high summer, the vast colonies of gannets, guillemots, skua, puffins and kittiwakes at Hermaness, Noss, Sumburgh Head and Fair Isle provide some of Britain's most impressive birdwatching experiences. Shetland is one of the best places in the UK to spot orcas, as well as the northern lights.
Loch Lomond
At the heart of Scotland’s first national park, the loch begins as a broad, island-peppered lake in the south, its shores clothed in bluebell-sprinkled woods, before it narrows in the north to a fjord-like trench ringed by mountains. The summit of Ben Lomond (974m/3031ft) is a popular climb.
Edinburgh
Scotland's capital is justly famous for its festivals. Yet this is a city of year-round pleasures and many moods. Start your visit to Edinburgh with a climb up Arthur’s Seat, an extinct volcano that offers up panoramic views over the city.
North Coast 500
Breathtaking views abound in the Highlands. And the far north is where things become truly awe-inspiring. This is the best place in Scotland to explore by car. The North Coast 500 starts and ends in the lovely city of Inverness, looping past the lochs, sand dunes and golf courses of the east coast before taking in the remote cliffs and beaches.
Isle of Skye
From the craggy peaks of the Cuillins and the bizarre pinnacles of the Old Man of Storr and the Quiraing to the spectacular sea cliffs of Neist Point, a photo opportunity awaits at almost every turn. Skye is also one of the best places in Scotland to see golden eagles.
Glasgow
Scotland’s biggest city has varied activities, warmth and energy leave every visitor impressed. Edgy and contemporary, this is a great city for browsing art galleries and museums.
Scotland’s most famous glen combines two essential qualities of the Highlands: dramatic scenery and a deep sense of history. It has some breathtaking walks including the Lost Valley.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.