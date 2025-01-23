Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In tonight’s episode of The Traitors we saw the last murder on the series and another contestant banished after a typically heated round table - here’s who left the BBC reality TV show tonight.

Last night Freddie was recruited as a traitor by the only remaining traitor in the game, Charlotte, and she made it clear from the get go that she would be attempting to throw him under the bus. In fact she made moves last night by tricking him into murdering Leanne when she knew she had the shield - casting suspicion on the only two who didn’t know she had immunity -Freddie and Alexander.

Surprisingly to some perhaps, Freddie has come out fighting and has already started sowing seeds of doubt among the faithful. A series of seriously tense conversations around the castle ensued with suspicion cast upon almost every player left standing.

Who was murdered in The Traitors tonight?

Claudia Winkleman, host of BBC reality TV show The Traitors | Studio Lambert / BBC

As it was Leanne targeted by the traitors last night and she held the shield, there were no contestants leaving the game during the night. And that was the last opportunity the traitors had to murder this series.

Tonight’s mission was not only about banking money - in a major twist to the normal format the contestants were also given the opportunity to win the prize of “the seer”. Who ever banked the most money individually would be given the opportunity to ask one player, in secret, whether they are a faithful or a traitor.

After three rounds of challenges, which saw the terrifying masked clowns and creepy dolls make an unwelcome return, the team banked £9,100 and they were left in suspense to find out who had banked the most until dinner.

Who was banished in The Traitors tonight?

Suspicion was rife tonight but the two with the most heat on them were Freddie and Alexander. Alexander however, had his own incorrect suspicions in the shape of Leanne. Tonight’s round table began with each player looking each other in the eye and stating, “I am a faithful”.

Freddie did his best to throw shade Charlotte’s way but eventually tied himself up in knots with lies about Minah telling him about the shield - he had sealed his fate.

Every single vote went Freddie’s way - apart from his own of course - his parting shot was a vote for Charlotte. Sadly, he had to stand among his friends and, after only one night in the job, reveal himself as a traitor. It was emotional.

Who did the seer choose to identify as faithful or traitor?

At the round table it was revealed Frankie has successfully banked the most amount of money and was proclaimed ‘the seer’. She was led to the armoury where she was tasked with deciding how she would, in the words of Claudia, “use her power”. Our hearts stopped for a second while we waited for Claud’ to reveal who Frankie had picked, before she reveal it would be Charlotte who would be revealing her true status in the game.

We will have to wait until tomorrow’s final to see Frankie’s reaction to the news and to see how Charlotte, who has played a blinding gam up until now, will try to save herself. A very exciting final awaits.